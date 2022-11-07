Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here.

The Last Horse Race

“Who will win?” we ask each week Who said what to change some minds? Did he fib? Did she slip? An embarrassing gaffe? Did our horse just start to unwind? This race will end not soon enough A mere two days we have to wait Our bets are running neck and neck But our lives are what’s at stake. What if we focused less on horses And took a look around our state? We’d realize all those ads are worthless For all too many, it’s much too late. Our teachers who lost 10 years ago, Retired or moved away, Professors were mocked, their work rejected To greener pastures they left…why stay? Those folks who labor lost out too Abandoned by Walker with no redress Tricked them when they weren’t looking Now it’s “Right to Work” for less. Our nurses who tried to save your lives, You cursed them for doing their jobs, They left their stations altogether That light inside them robbed. And those in homes, our old and feeble, What happened to them, you ask? They died from Covid in their beds Because you refused to wear your mask. Now look what’s happened to our young women Those bright lights we wish would stay You’ve stripped them of their right to choose To sanctuary states they’ll move away. And now you’ve cheated once again Gerrymandered away all hope of change Intent to secure that power forever Democracy is almost out of range To those who lied and stole our glory You’ve put Wisconsin through such pain So many of our good people left But just enough of us still remain. We, Wisconsin’s last reasonable folk The ones who usually mind our manners Have had enough of your hatred and lies We have arisen from the tatters. The truth we demand and nothing less Your deflection and projection will not swim. We will march to the polls on November 8 All the while singing our battle hymn Glory Glory Hallelujah Glory, Glory Hallelujah Glory, Glory Hallelujah The Truth is Marching On Glory Glory Hallelujah Glory, Glory Hallelujah Glory, Glory Hallelujah And we go marching on

Kirk Bangstad

Owner, Minocqua Brewing Company

Founder, Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC