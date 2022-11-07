The Last Horse Race

by

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view.  For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here.

The Last Horse Race


“Who will win?” we ask each week

Who said what to change some minds?

Did he fib? Did she slip? An embarrassing gaffe?

Did our horse just start to unwind?


This race will end not soon enough

A mere two days we have to wait

Our bets are running neck and neck

But our lives are what’s at stake.


What if we focused less on horses

And took a look around our state?

We’d realize all those ads are worthless

For all too many, it’s much too late.


Our teachers who lost 10 years ago, 

Retired or moved away,

Professors were mocked, their work rejected

To greener pastures they left…why stay?


Those folks who labor lost out too

Abandoned by Walker with no redress

Tricked them when they weren’t looking

Now it’s “Right to Work” for less.


Our nurses who tried to save your lives,

You cursed them for doing their jobs,

They left their stations altogether

That light inside them robbed.


And those in homes, our old and feeble,

What happened to them, you ask?

They died from Covid in their beds

Because you refused to wear your mask.


Now look what’s happened to our young women

Those bright lights we wish would stay

You’ve stripped them of their right to choose

To sanctuary states they’ll move away.


And now you’ve cheated once again

Gerrymandered away all hope of change

Intent to secure that power forever

Democracy is almost out of range


To those who lied and stole our glory

You’ve put Wisconsin through such pain

So many of our good people left

But just enough of us still remain.


We, Wisconsin’s last reasonable folk

The ones who usually mind our manners

Have had enough of your hatred and lies

We have arisen from the tatters.


The truth  we demand and nothing less

Your deflection and projection will not swim.

We will march to the polls on November 8

All the while singing our battle hymn


Glory Glory Hallelujah

Glory, Glory Hallelujah

Glory, Glory Hallelujah

The Truth is Marching On


Glory Glory Hallelujah

Glory, Glory Hallelujah

Glory, Glory Hallelujah

And we go marching on

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Kirk Bangstad

Owner, Minocqua Brewing Company

Founder, Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC

