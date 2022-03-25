Third Space Brewing Supports Women in Brewing

× Expand Photo: Third Space Brewing Amy Rohrschneider - Third Space Brewing Amy Rohrschneider of Third Space Brewing

Milwaukee's Third Space Brewing has released their Like A Girl IPA for the second year, brewed on International Women's Day (March 8) by their female brew team to support women in brewing. A portion of the sales proceeds will be donated to the Pink Boots Society to help provide scholarships, education and other services for women in the brewing industry.

Photo: Third Space Brewing Like A Girl IPA - Third Space Brewing Like A Girl IPA - Third Space Brewing

According to their website, the mission of the Pink Boots Society is to "assist, inspire and encourage women and/or non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education."

Third Space, located in the Menomonee Valley, collaborated with Malteurop, an international malting company with a plant in West Milwaukee, and Yakima Chief Hops, a hops company based in Washington, to create the beer. Their female brew team of Sam Danen and Amy Rohrschneider brewed it with Pink Boots members as well as other Third Space and Malteurop female employees.

Last year's Like A Girl IPA raised $4000 for Pink Boots and the team hopes to raise a similar amount again this year.

The IPA is available on tap and in cans at the brewery starting March 25th, when there will be a special release day event with Barley's Angels of Milwaukee, a social organization promoting the involvement of women in craft beer.

Third Space Brewing is located at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. in Milwaukee. For more information on the release event, visit the Facebook page here: facebook.com/events/689029398768827.