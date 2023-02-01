X-Ray Arcade Offers an Evening of Killer Crocodiles, Apes and Other Animals

Killer Crocodile poster

Cudahy’s X-Ray Arcade, along with Severin Films and Video Vomit (which hosts periodic VHS nights at the venue) is presenting a screening of an unusual trio of killer animal horror (a genre sometimes referred to as “natural horror”) films, an event they’re calling “Animals and Vendors Attack” on February 10.

After Jaws (1975) became a blockbuster hit, a wave of all sorts of killer animal movies were unleashed including Grizzly (1976), Orca (1977), Piranha (1978), and Alligator (1980), to name just a few—it seemed like any creature with a set of choppers could get a starring role in a movie. The theme still pops up perennially in movies like Snakes on a Plane (2006) and Sharknado (2013).

X-Ray Arcade’s low budget triple-feature includes Wild Beasts, a 1984 Italian film about an entire zoo that becomes dangerous and violent after the animal’s drinking water supply is contaminated with PCP. The animals escape and go on a drug fueled rampage. Killer Crocodile (1989), another Italian made film, features a bloodthirsty crocodile that is unnaturally large due to exposure to toxic waste and stalks a group of environmentalists investigating the water pollution. Both of those films have been re-released by Severin Films, who will have a table at the event with their movies.

Psycho Ape! poster

The third film is Psycho Ape!, a more recent entry made in 2020. IMDB’s summary of the movie is this single sentence: “A killer gorilla escapes from the Detroit Zoo and goes on a murdering spree.” Psycho Ape! director Addison Binek will be on hand at the event to discuss the film.

In addition to the films, horror-themed vendors will be set up, there will be a chance to show your horror knowledge with trivia, DJ Ryan King will spin between films, and there will be free popcorn.

Animals and Vendors Attack is Friday, February 10, at X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy). Doors are at 5:30pm and the films start at 7pm. The event is 18 plus. Admission is a $5 donation at the door. More info at xrayarcade.com.