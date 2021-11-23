The 2021 Holiday Arts Guide is sponsored by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF)

Acacia Theatre Company acaciatheatre.com

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, Nov.19-Jan. 9, 2022

He’s baaaack! And just in time for the holidays. Jacob Marley, that is. Playwright Tom Mula escorts us through the cracked looking class of the traditional tale to the other side, where we see what “the otherworld” is like for the miserly Jacob Marley. But here’s the holiday rub—Marley now has a chance to escape his fate if he can meet one condition: redeem Scrooge. And by doing so, Marley can free himself from the chains he built, “link by link,” But can he do it in 24 hours? Acacia brings back its excellent 2017 production now featuring Jason Will in the one-actor show and lead role. (Harry Cherkinian)

Alfons Gallery alfonsgallery.org All In Productions allin-mke.com Aperi Animam aperianimam.com Arts @ Large artsatlargeinc.org Aura Theatre Collective auratheatre.com Bach Chamber Choir bachchoirmilwaukee.com

“We Are Bach,” Nov. 7

Bel Canto Chorus belcanto.org

“Christmas in the Basilica,” Dec. 10-12

Black Arts MKE marcuscenter.org/series/black-arts-mke

Black Nativity, Dec. 9-12

Boulevard Theatre milwaukeeboulevardtheatre.com

Brew City Opera brewcityopera.wixsite.com Bronzeville Arts Ensemble facebook.com/BronzevilleArtsEnsemble Cabaret Milwaukee facebook.com/cabmke

Cream City Crime Syndicate: Pick Your Poison, through Nov. 5

Carroll College Theatre carroll.edu

Shrek The Musical, through Nov. 14

She Persisted 2021: Student-Produced Works by Female Authors, Dec. 2-5

Carroll Players carrollplayers.weebly.com

Some Enchanted Evening, Nov. 18-20

10x12: A 10-Minute Play Festival, Dec. 3

Carthage College Theatre carthage.edu/fine-arts

New Play Initiative: Patience and Fortitude, Nov. 5-13

Nothing Too Small, Dec. 10-12

Catey Ott Dance Collective cateyott.com

“On Display Global,” Dec. 3

It’s happening on this day at different sites the world over. In Milwaukee, the live performance runs from 6-7 p.m. at the Haggerty Museum of Art (and will also be streamed). The 12 member cast will include “movers” from the Catey Ott Dance Collective and from Milwaukee Ballet's Tour de Force program, along with community folks of all ages and abilities. Scattered through the museum, they’ll move as living statues, very, very slowly, if at all. The now-annual global performance honors the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Everybody’s body is an art work. (John Schneider)

Cedarburg Cultural Center cedarburgculturalcenter.org

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center cedarburgpac.com

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone: An Olde English Christmas, Dec. 17

Chant Claire Chamber Choir chantclaire.org Charles Allis Art Museum charlesallis.org

“Delight, Inspire, Educate: The Allis Collection as Catalyst,” through Dec. 31

The Company of Strangers Theater thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com

The Constructivists theconstructivists.org

Wink, through Nov. 6

Concord Chamber Orchestra concordorchestra.org Concordia University cuw.edu

“Christ the King Concert,” Nov. 21

Cooperative Performance cooperativeperformance.org Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour cedarburgartistsguild.com DanceCircus dancecircus.org Danceworks Performance MKE danceworksmke.org

Fight or Flight, through Nov. 7

This is Christal Wagner’s first concert and first season as the new artistic director of Danceworks Performance MKE. No wonder she’s a little nervous, but her decision to create a show about the workings of the human nervous system has much more to do with what we’ve all been through since COVID-19 hit. She’s been studying the science behind anxiety and nerve-induced exhaustion. It’s the subject of this concert. She hopes it helps to heal her dancers and the audience. The whole outstanding crew of choreographers and dancers assembled before the pandemic by Wagner’s predecessor Dani Kuepper will perform. (John Schneider)

David Barnett Gallery davidbarnettgallery.com Dead Man’s Carnival facebook.com/Dead-Mans-Carnival Early Music Now earlymusicnow.org

“Parthenia Italia Mia: Music of Renaissance Venice,” Nov. 13

“Newberry Consort: A Mexican Christmas,” Dec. 4

Celebrate the holidays with the vivacious rhythms and jubilant sounds of 17th-century Mexico. This program features 28 musicians, including a street band of guitars, violins, and percussion, all joined by vocalists and instrumentalists of Chicago’s famed Newberry Consort. This original and fresh holiday concert presents all the exuberance and diversity of Mexican musical tradition. A video with super-titles will be projected during this multi-media event. (Paul Masterson)

Ex Fabula exfabula.org

“Utopia StorySlam,” Nov. 4

“Brave Space ‘Ancestors’,” Nov. 9

“StoryStretch Workshop,” Nov. 20 & 27

“Brave Space ‘Food’,” Nov. 30

“The Experience ‘Hoops’,” Dec. 14

Falls Patio Players fallspatioplayers.com

Christmas Carol, Dec. 3-5

Festival City Symphony festivalcitysymphony.org

“Mendelssohn and Mozart,” Nov. 20

First Stage firststage.org

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Nov. 20-Dec. 26

Florentine Opera florentineopera.org

“Florentine Presents: Quartet X 2,” Nov.19-20

“Florentine Presents: Carols and Classics,” Dec. 10, 11, 14

Frank Juarez Gallery fjgmke.com

“Artdose Magazine x Honey and Ace Exhibition,” through Jan. 22, 2022

Frankly Music franklymusic.org Greendale Community Theatre greendaletheatre.org Grohmann Museum msoe.edu/grohmann-museum

“The Railroad and the Art of Place: Photographs by David Kahler,” through Dec. 19

Grove Gallery gallerygrove.com Haggerty Museum of Art marquette.edu/haggerty-museum

“Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons: Sea and Self,” through Dec. 19

“Double Vision: Art from Jesuit University Collections,” through Dec. 19

“Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists,” through May 22, 2022

“J. R. R. Tolkien: The Art of the Manuscript,” through Dec. 12, 2022

“Off-Road Harley-Davidson,” continuing

Building a Milwaukee Icon: HD’s Juneau Ave. Factory, continuing

Tsunami Motorcycle Display, continuing

H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art carthage.edu/art-gallery

“Declassified,” through-December 5

“Senior Exhibitions,” Dec. 3-11

Hover Craft

Historic Pritzlaff Building, Dec. 5

Hyperlocal MKE hyperlocalmke.com Inspiration Studios Art Gallery inspirationstudiosgallery.com

“In My Mind’s Eye: Davney Herriges Stahley & Carol Glaser,” November/December

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center ichc.net

Rory Makem, Dec. 4

Eileen Ivers, Dec. 19

The New York Times called her “the Jimmy Hendrix of the violin,” and Billboard magazine dubbed her “a sensation." Grammy winning, Emmy nominated, and the original music star of Riverdance, Iver’s recording credits include over 80 albums and many movie scores. She’s performed with numerous symphony orchestras around the world and been hailed as a great innovator and promoter in the Celtic and world music genres. And she’s given many performances at Milwaukee Irish Fest, including in 2021. (John Schneider)

Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts jazzgallerycenterforarts.org Jewish Museum Milwaukee jewishmuseummilwaukee.org

“Scarp Yard: Innovators of Recycling,” through Jan. 30, 2022

John Michael Kohler Arts Center jmkac.org/home.html

“Annabeth Marks: Extender,” through Jan. 9, 2022

“Jennifer Levonian: Cinnamon, Thunderstorm,” through Jan. 23, 2022

“Allison Wade: The Good Parts,” through Feb. 6, 2022

“High Touch,” through Feb. 13, 2022

“Ingrained in Wisconsin,” through Feb. 20, 2022

“Collection Highlights: The Alchemists,” through Feb. 27, 2022

“Bernard Langlais: Live and Let Live On,” through March, 2022

KACM Theatrical Productions kacmtheatrical.weebly.com Kettle Moraine Symphony kmsymphony.org

“Santa’s Christmas Journey,” TBD

Ko-Thi Dance Company ko-thi.org Lake Arts Project lakeartsproject.com Latino Arts, Inc. latinoartsinc.org

“Day of the Dead Ofrendas,” through-November 12

Out of Spain’s conquest of Mexico grew a rich, colorful culture from indigenous as well as Spanish roots. One example is the Mexican observation of Dia de los Muertos, coinciding with the Roman Catholic All Saints Day. The remembrance of the dead is celebrated by home altars with offerings of food (ofrendas) baked in the shape of skulls. The Latino Arts exhibition includes installations from Milwaukee’s Mexican consulate as well as the University School of Milwaukee and other local artists. (David Luhrssen)

Lily Pad Gallery West lilypadgallery.com Lynden Sculpture Garden lyndensculpturegarden.org

“Komerican,” through Dec. 22

Mad Rogues madrogues.com Marcus Performing Arts Center marcuscenter.org

“Thomas Blanchard featuring the E-Collective with Turtle Island Quartet,” Nov. 4

“Pilobolus Big Five Oh!” Nov. 18

The highly original, highly gymnastic dance company is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a tour show composed of some of its greatest hits. This is truly you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it choreography. Rightfully famous, celebrated the world over, the company’s dances are variously beautiful, witty, sexy, goofy and breathtaking. Or so it was when I saw them some decades ago doing several of the pieces they’ve revived for this occasion. (John Schneider)

Jesus Christ Superstar, Nov. 23-28

“José Feliciano Feliz Navidad,” Dec. 4

Marquette University Theatre marquette.edu/communication/theatre-arts.php

Melancholy Play, Nov. 12-21

Master Singers of Milwaukee mastersingersofmilwaukee.org

“Make Our Garden Grow,” Nov. 20

Material Studios + Gallery materialstudiosandgallery.com Memories Dinner Theatre memoriesballroom.com

Catfish Moon, through Nov. 5

Assisted Living – The Home…for the Holidays, Dec. 3-12

Milwaukee Art Museum mam.org

“The Quilts of Pauline Parker,” through Dec. 5

“First Impressions: Early Printed Books in Europe,” through Dec. 12

The Internet didn’t launch the first information revolution. That distinction belongs to the printing press. The new technology that developed in 15th century Germany supplanted hand-copied manuscripts, spurring the spread of philosophical, theological and scientific ideas and contributing to the Protestant Reformation. The 25 objects on view provide an opportunity to explore the art and context of early printed books. (David Luhrssen)

“American Memory: Commemoration, Nostalgia, and Revision,” through Jan. 16

Milwaukee Ballet milwaukeeballet.org

The Nutcracker, Dec. 10-26

Music was Tchaikovsky’s solace and the yearning for unfulfilled romance of his compositions has drawn many otherwise uninterested listeners to classical music. The Nutcracker (1892) came toward the end of his life. The wonderous melodies with their inevitable sense of lilt and lift provide the framework for en pointe finesse as well as fairytale pageantry. The Milwaukee Ballet’s performance has long been a beloved part of the city’s holiday season. (David Luhrssen)

Milwaukee Chamber Theater milwaukeechambertheatre.org

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Oct. 22-Nov. 7

Playwright Brian Quijada moves civil rights activist Rosa Parks into the 21st-century with a school lesson about Parks’ courageous act of sitting on a city bus in the “whites only” section. The lesson inspires a young Latino man to search for his connection to American history and his place in the world, starting with his own family. Part play and part concert, this production features Milwaukee natives Karl Michael Iglesias with musical direction and original music by Kellen “Klassik” Abston, 2020 Milwaukee Arts Board Artist of the Year. Watch these local talents blend hip-hop and spoken word poetry as they explore what it means to be an American today. (Harry Cherkinian)

Milwaukee Children's Choir milwaukeechildrenschoir.org

“All Choir Concert,” Nov.6

“Virtual Mini Holiday Concert,” Dec. 14

Milwaukee Comedy milwaukeecomedy.com

Matt Braunger, Nov. 18

John Dore, Nov. 26-27

Milwaukee Entertainment Group milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com Milwaukee Festival Brass mfbrass.org Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design miad.edu

“Reimagining the Global Village,” through Dec. 4

“Constant Practice: New Work from MIAD Faculty,” through Dec. 4

Milwaukee Makers Market https://www.milwaukeemakersmarket.com/ Milwaukee Musaik milwaukeemusaik.org

“Small Shop Saturday,” Nov. 27

“Holiday Pop-Up,” Dec. 19

Milwaukee Opera Theatre milwaukeeoperatheatre.org

“The Aria Project,” through April, 2022 (virtual)

Milwaukee Repertory Theater milwaukeerep.com

Dad’s Season Tickets, Through Jan. 2, 2022

Steel Magnolias, Nov. 9-Dec. 5

The 1987 play and 1989 hit film makes its debut on the Quadracci Powerhouse stage. Steel Magnolias tells the tale of six Southern ladies who gather once a week in Truvy’s Beauty Shop for all their needs-cosmetic and otherwise. A beehive (hairstyles included) of gossip and the very latest, Steel Magnolias also showcases the resilience and enduring friendships as the women support one another. Health issues, relationship issues find their way in and out of the beauty shop. Robert Harling’s celebrated play has its highly comedic side while depicting the underlying poignant and serious moments that life brings us all. (Harry Cherkinian)

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 30-Dec. 24

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra mso.org

“Andreas Delfs Returns,” Nov. 5-7

I called him “Milwaukee’s Millennial Maestro” as the last century wound toward its conclusion and with good reason: Andreas Delfs was the MSO’s uniquely personable music director (1996-2009). He seemed entirely at home in contemporary Milwaukee while leading the orchestra through dramatic renditions of 19th century classics. Delfs returns for three evenings of Wagner, Humperdinck and Grieg (plus present-day composer Sarah Kirkland Snider) with Olga Kern on piano. (David Luhrssen)

“Fountains of Rome,” Nov. 12-13

“Bolcom Violin Concerto,” Nov. 19-20

“Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” Nov. 26-28

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Dec. 3-5

“Chanticleer,” Dec. 9

“Holiday Pops,” Dec. 10-12

“Handel’s Messiah,” Dec. 16, 18, 19

“Canadian Brass Holiday,” Dec. 17

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra myso.org

“Founders Concert,” Nov. 6

Milwaukee Youth Theatre milwaukeeyouththeatre.org

The Hobbit, Nov. 5-7

Museum of Wisconsin Art wisconsinart.org

“The Studio Glass Movement: The Hyde Collection,” through Jan. 23, 2022

Studio glass —three-dimensional artworks produced by artisans in small workshops — originated in the 19th century and has recently gained significant popularity. MOWA’s exhibit showcases the work of 30 different Wisconsin glass artists. The groundbreaking techniques of Prof. Harvey Littleton and his students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison gives way to more contemporary and conceptually driven works from the “hot shops” of Beth Lipman and Jeffrey Stenbom for a comprehensive overview of this striking art form. (Michael Muckian)

“Suzanne Rose / Blind Spot: To Pass among Them,” Nov. 20-Feb. 22

MOWA | DTN (Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel)

“Anwar Floyd-Pruitt / Retina Records: Self-Portraits of a Time Traveler,” through Nov. 14

MOWA on the Lake (St. John’s on the Lake)

“In the City,” through Dec. 5

Next Act Theatre nextact.org

Red Herring, November 24-December 19

With that rat-a-tat delivery, hardboiled crime fiction and film noir can easily be spoofed. That’s one avenue into Michael Hollinger’s Red Herring, which stars a tough homicide cop (she’s a dame!), a crime boss and an FBI agent on the trail of spies. Oh, and there’s Joe McCarthy’s daughter who’s just about to marry a Communist. Satire clings like a tight skirt to this Eisenhower era story. Will marriage and microfilm intersect on the dark side streets of the American Dream? (David Luhrssen)

Nō Studios nostudios.com North Shore Academy of the Arts facebook.com/northshoreacademyofthearts

“A Night in Tuscany,” Dec. 3

Northern Sky Theater northernskytheater.com

Naked Radio, through Nov. 6

Oconomowoc Arts Center oasd.k12.wi.us

“The Everly Set with Sean Altman & Jack Skuller,” Nov. 7

ComedySportz, Nov. 13

OHS Players: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” Dec. 3-11

MainStage Academy of Dance and BrayBallet: The Nutcracker, Dec. 17-19

“Christmas with Lori Line,” Dec. 20

Oil Gallery Milwaukee oilmilwaukee.com Optimist Theatre optimisttheatre.org Outskirts Theatre facebook.com/outskirtstheatre Over Our Head Players overourheadplayers.org

Every Brilliant Thing, Nov. 5-20

Kringle Karol…the Musical?, opens Dec. 3

Peninsula Players peninsulaplayers.com Portrait Society Gallery portraitsocietygallery.com

“Lois Bielefeld: To commit to Memory,” through Nov. 13

Present Music presentmusic.org

“Thanksgiving: Circle Unbroken” at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Nov. 21

Of Milwaukee-native Michael Torke’s Four Proverbs, composer Steve Reich said, “If you don’t like it, go to an ear doctor.” Four Proverbs is part of Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert, which Co-Artistic Director Eric Segnitz calls a “celebration of community and gratitude which will mean even more than usual, rebounding from a forced hiatus due to the pandemic.” Also featured is a new work by Navaho composer Raven Chacon and a performance by Native American drummers. (David Luhrssen)

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night, Dec. 1 (at St. Kate-The Arts Hotel)

Quasimondo Physical Theatre quasimondo.org Racine Art Museum ramart.org

“RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2021,” through Nov. 27

“Collection Focus: Mara Superior,” through Jan. 15

“Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art,” through Jan. 22, 2022

“Alien Invasion: RAM Virtual Community Art Show,” through Jan. 22, 2022

“Get a Bead On: Jewelry and Small Objects,” through Jan. 22, 2022

“Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements,” through Feb. 12, 2022

“Playful/Pensive: Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues,” through July 9, 2022

Racine Symphony Orchestra racinesymphony.org

“Musical Flights,” Nov. 19

“Holiday Pops,” Dec. 3

Racine Theatre Guild racinetheatre.org

A Christmas Story, Dec. 3-19

Renaissance Theaterworks r-t-w.com

The Cake, Oct. 22-Nov. 14

Playwright Bekah Brunstetter was inspired by the news story a few years back about a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. In this play, the baker, a God-fearing Christian woman, is asked to make a cake by her beloved goddaughter, who is marrying a woman. Director Susan Fete says, “What I love is that it shows what happens when people think really differently but love each other. It’s about the journey everyone in the story takes. They come out better at the end, I think. And there’ll be cake for everybody in the audience.” (John Schneider)

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel saintkatearts.com Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts wilson-center.com

“David Burnham: Celebrating Tom Jones,” Nov. 3

“Christmas with Cantus: Three Tales of Christmas,” Nov. 27

MSO Holiday Concert, Dec. 17

Skylight Music Theatre Skylightmusictheatre.org

Little Shop of Horrors, Nov. 19-Jan. 2, 2022

Roger Corman’s 1960 cult flick stuck in the imagination (and not only for introducing Jack Nicholson). In the ‘80s the story was adapted Off-Broadway into a musical by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. “It’s a love story, Audrey comes from an abused background and Seymour grew up without self-esteem,” explains Skylight’s Artistic Director Michael Unger, But what about that ravenous plant? “It’s a message about megalomania and power-hungry people,” he continues. “It’s a warning about not letting those behaviors get water and sunshine.” (David Luhrssen)

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center southmilwaukeepac.org

Shake & Holla Tour, Nov. 19

Studio K: The Flamenco Nutcracker, Dec. 4

The Texas Tenors, Dec. 12

Emmy Award-winning Texas Tenors, (country singer JC Fisher, pop singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen,) blend pop, classical and Broadway tunes and more into a unique program of seasonal favorites. Considered the most successful touring group in the history of television’s America’s Got Talent, the trio’s concert ranges from “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World” to the crowd-pleasing original hit “Bootdaddy.” The Texas Tenors bring a unique blend of music to the stage with thrilling harmonies and award-winning arrangements. (Blaine Schultz)

Sunset Playhouse sunsetplayhouse.com

Wait Until Dark, through Nov. 7

Most of us know the story from Audrey Hepburn’s starring role as a blind woman in a New York apartment, terrorized but ultimately outwitting the criminal she can’t see. Hepburn won an Oscar nomination and costar Alan Arkin should have earned one too for his performance as an evil hipster heroin dealer. Wait Until Dark was based on a play by Frederick Knott and returns to the stage in a version set during the film noir era. (David Luhrssen)

School House Rock Live! Jr., Nov. 13-14

Winnie The Pooh, Kids, Nov. 20-21

“Jayne Taylor Christmas Show,” Nov. 27

She Loves Me, Dec. 2-19

“Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland,” Dec. 7

“Ella Meets Mel, Holiday Edition,” Dec. 8-12

Theatre Gigante theatregigante.org

Thanks A Lot!, Nov. 19-21

Theatrical Tendencies theatricaltendencies.com Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay thirdavenueplayworks.org Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake thrasheroperahouse.com

Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce, Nov. 5

Judy Collins, Nov. 11

Darrell Scott, Nov. 12

Carsie Blanton, Nov. 13

The Second City: “It’s a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life,” Dec. 11

Switchback: “A Midwestern Christmas,” Dec. 18

Tory Folliard Gallery toryfolliard.com

Rodger Bechtold, through Nov. 13

Aniela Sobieski, through Nov. 20

The Mad Ones, Nov. 19-20

The Thanksgiving Play, Dec. 3-12

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts uwm.edu/arts/events

Music:

UWM Percussion Ensemble, Nov. 7

Jazz Ensemble, Nov. 18

UWM Symphony Orchestra: “Baroque and More,” Dec. 3

University Community Orchestra Concert, Dec. 5

University Community Band, Dec. 6

UWM Choir: “Sounds of the Season,” Dec. 11

UWAY Concert #2, Dec. 12

Jazz Ensemble, Dec. 14

Dance:

“New Dancemakers 2021,” Nov. 17-20

Theatre:

Hamlet, Nov. 17-21

UW-Whitewater Crossman Gallery uww.edu

“Hyphenated,” through Nov. 5

She Kills Monsters, Nov. 15-21

Var Gallery & Studios vargallery.com Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum villaterrace.org Voices Found Repertory voicesfoundrep.com Walker's Point Center for the Arts wpca-milwaukee.org Water Street Dance Milwaukee waterstreetdancemke.com

“Solstice II,” Dec. 17

Waukesha Civic Theatre waukeshacivictheatre.org

Death Trap, through Nov. 7

“Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks,” Nov. 11

Sister Act, December 3-19

“Joel Kopischke’s I Got Yule, Babe,” Dec. 15-16

Four Guys in Dinner Jackets: “The Supper Club Tour,” Dec. 30-Jan. 2, 2022

West Allis Players westallisplayers.org West Performing Arts Center nbexcellence.org/community/westpac.cfm

Community Youth Theatre: You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Nov. 4-7

West Theatre Arts Program: The Man Who Came To Dinner, Dec. 3-4

New Berlin Community Band Concert, Dec. 10

NBW Orchestra Concert, Dec. 16

Anita’s Dance Studio: The Nutcracker, Dec. 18-19

NBW Band Concert, Dec. 20-21

Wild Space Dance wildspacedance.org

“A Year of Dancing Dangerously,” Dec.2-4

“It actually should be the 18 months,” Deb Loewen says about her new show’s title. She spent those months creating outdoor dance performances in parking lots for audiences watching from inside their cars. Together with her dancers, she’s rethinking all of that in a full-length indoor theatre performance about “our longing for presence, touch and connection.” She’s thinking of the challenges an audience faces now just getting to an indoor seat, then feeling safe enough to give themselves to the performance. “The theater becomes a site for shared vulnerability,” she says. The show is at UWM’s Mitchell Hall Studio 254. (John Schneider)

Windfall Theatre windfalltheatre.com Wisconsin Lutheran College - Center for Arts and Performance wlc.edu

“WLC Christmas Festival Concert,” Dec. 3-5

“WLC Winter Band Concert,” Dec. 10

WLC Theatre: You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Nov. 12-21

“Christmas with the Glenn Miller Orchestra,” Dec. 12

Wisconsin Philharmonic wisphil.org

“A Sparkling Holiday,” Dec. 12

Woodland Pattern Book Center woodlandpattern.org