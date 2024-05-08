Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Buffy Prom is Ready to Slay

MKE Goat Yoga

Expand Photo via MKE Yoga Social - mkeyogasocial.com MKE Goat Yoga MKE Goat Yoga

May 11,12,19

Various locations

Share your yoga mat with a baby dwarf goat in a session of “caprine vinyasa,” or goat yoga, a trend that dates back to an Oregon farm in 2016. Presented by MKE Yoga Social and Platinum Sky Farms, there’s six chances to try it out this month: May 11 (9 and 10am classes) at Freight 38 (838 S. First St.) and May 12 (10 and 11 a.m.) and May 19 (10 and 11 a.m.) at DNA Hemp Farm (8494 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls). Expect about 30 minutes of yoga poses and 30 minutes of goat mingling. But why goats? MKE Yoga Social says the interaction with the critters reduces cortisol and blood pressure, boosts your mood, plus “baby goats are really damn cute!” Tickets are $49 per yogi, available here: app.fitdegree.com/t/dashboard?f=667&co=627.

Buffy Prom

Expand Buffy Prom poster

Saturday, May 18

The Fitzgerald

1119 N. Marshall St.

Awkward Nerd Events specializes in immersive, geek-themed experiences and their latest shindig celebrates “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” for a night of “supernatural elegance.” The show spun off of a 1992 movie and ran for seven seasons from 1997-2003, and still has a cult following today. Buffy and her valiant friends spent those years attending Sunnydale High while simultaneously battling a never-ending onslaught of vampires and other things that go bump in the night.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

At the Buffy Prom, expect to see the venue, The Fitzgerald, transformed into Sunnydale High. You’ll especially want to rewatch season 3, episode 20 (“The Prom”) of “Buffy,” as many details are pulled from there. Live music by Yazz Events is inspired by various episodes of the show. There will also be a Sunnydale High themed trophy case, a photobooth, audience “Superlative Awards,” and themed cocktails and mocktails. Wearing “your best prom attire with a Buffy-inspired twist” is encouraged.

VIS (Very Important Slayers) get in at 7:30, general admission 8pm-Midnight. Tickets start at $50 and are available here: awkwardnerdevents.com/products/buffy-prom.

Milwaukee Monarchs vs Indianapolis Red

Expand Milwaukee Monarchs ticket

Saturday, May 18

Hart Park

7300 W. Chestnut St., Wauwatosa

The Premiere Ultimate League consists of 12 teams around the country that play women’s ultimate, a sport where a frisbee is passed from player-to-player down a field to score points. Our hometown team, the Milwaukee Monarchs, played their first season in 2021. After three games on the road, they’ll play their first home game on May 18 at Hart Park in Wauwatosa against the Indianapolis Red. After a match in Madison, they return to Hart Park to play against Portland Rising on June 1. Go Monarchs!

The game starts at 6:30 p.m., tickets are $12 students/ $15 general admission. More info and tickets: milwaukeemonarchs.com.

Sinisterhood: Full Moon Energy Tour

Expand Sinisterhood logo

Sunday, May 19

Vivarium

1818 N. Farwell Ave.

Dallas comedians Christie Wallace and Heather McKinney host Sinisterhood, a podcast dedicated to the bizarre, paranormal, and true crime. When they swung through Milwaukee on their “Keeping it Creepy” tour in 2022 they examined our well-known ghost stories from the Pfister Hotel. Their current “Full Moon Energy” tour offers their “unique blend of comedy and mystery as they uncover the secrets of the lunar surface, from the strange effects the moon has on us to the conspiracy theories surrounding the Apollo missions.” Their tour makes a stop May 19 at Vivarium, where they’ll engage in a conversational, humorous, and intriguing discussion that “delves deeper into the realms of lunar legends and lore.”

Doors at 7 p.m., event at 8 p.m., tickets start at $25 and are available here: pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/sinisterhood-2024.

Crazy Like a Fox: Adventures in Schizophrenia Book Release and Signing

Expand Crazy Like a Fox by Christi Furnas

Tuesday, May 21

Lion’s Tooth

2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Cartoonist Christi Furnas is the author of Crazy Like a Fox: Adventures in Schizophrenia, which stars cartoon animal Fox Foxerson, but is an autobiographically-inspired story that explores mental health and schizophrenia as Fox tries to navigate everyday life—a new job, roommate and dating. “Fox is not okay, but Fox is working on it,” as the book blurb says.

Furnas, who lives in Minneapolis, will make an appearance at Lion’s Tooth, joined by local graphic novelist Talia Dutton, author of M is for Monster (released earlier this year) in conversation and will sign books afterward.

The event is at 5:30 p.m. and free to attend.