Grown From German Roots: A History of European Soccer Teams Playing in Wisconsin

In a city with such a strong German heritage, Milwaukee’s ethnic roots are exhibited in many ways: beers, brats, festivals, and an uncanny love for spicy mustard. The city’s German influence also carries over to the athletic sphere and its long-time love for fußball.

Milwaukee Bavarian Soccer Club has long been one of the most successful amateur sides in the country, and professionally, the Milwaukee Wave is the oldest continuously operating professional soccer team in the United States.

Milwaukee also has an unexpectedly long history of hosting high-profile soccer clubs from Europe — especially Germany. This summer will be no different, as the state hosts but two matches featuring European club sides.

On June 15, Forward Madison welcomes SC Paderborn 07 of the 2. Bundesliga — the German second tier. Then on July 23, Lambeau Field will be the stage for a historic match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

With a pair of great fixtures on the horizon, let’s look back at the other European soccer teams that have paid a visit to the Badger State.

A History of European Soccer Teams Coming To Wisconsin

Birth of the German Exchange Program

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Midwest All-Stars

May 20, 1951

Marquette Stadium, Milwaukee

Twenty-one years after Eintracht Frankfurt welcomed a team of German-American all-stars from Milwaukee, the German club became the first European side to travel to Wisconsin. The match in Milwaukee was part of an eight-game “goodwill tour” in the U.S., initiated for, “fostering friendship & understanding in the post-war era.”

At each stop, Frankfurt was welcomed by decadent banquets, which worried manager Kurt Windmann. “If it carries on like this,” Windmann said, “our players will all have put on at least 20 pounds by the time we head back.” The Germans coasted past the Midwest All-Stars in front of 8,000 fans at Marquette Stadium, although sources disagree on the final score (either 5-0 or 8-0).

Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

May 14, 1954

Milwaukee County Stadium

With the hometown Milwaukee Braves amid a 16-game road trip, County Stadium hosted a friendly match between German foes Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Düsseldorf. Dortmund took a 2-0 first half lead before pulling away late for a 6-2 victory.

Bayern Munich vs Pabst Blue Ribbon Bavarians

June 22, 1966

Bavarian Stadium, Glendale

As Wisconsin Soccer Central noted, this summer will not be the first time Bayern Munich visits the Badger State. In 1966, the Bavarian side faced off against Milwaukee’s Bavarian club during an eight-match, cross-country tour. The amateur side was no match for the German professionals, as the foreigners won 9-0.

International Friendlies at County Stadium

East Germany vs United States

July 28, 1990

Milwaukee County Stadium

Played two months before the reunification of Germany, this was the penultimate game for the East German National Team. “It was great for the city to see the U.S. team play East Germany because we have such a big German population,” former United States Men’s National Team player and Milwaukee native Jimmy Banks said. The US, fresh off its first-ever World Cup appearance, lost 2-1 in what was dubbed the “Milwaukee Friendship Cup.”

Netherlands vs United States

May 13, 1999

Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

As the United States Women’s National Team prepped for the 1999 World Cup, the squad hosted the Netherlands in a warmup match in Milwaukee. This was the second time the Brew City hosted the USWNT, as the US women earned a 7-0 friendly victory over South Korea in 1997. This match was also lopsided, as the US earned a 5-0 triumph.

A Rare English Appearance

AFC Bournemouth vs Fox River Rebels

May 25, 1998

Calder Stadium, Menasha

One month after playing the Football League Trophy Final in front of 62,432 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium, AFC Bournemouth traveled to remote Menasha, WI to play before a crowd of 829. Scheduling conflicts prevented the Football League Second Division (third tier) side from playing the Milwaukee Rampage or Chicago Fire, so the Fox River Rebels—a Rampage feeder team—stepped in.

The Rebels, while overmatched on paper, held the English club scoreless for 90 minutes before falling in a penalty kick shootout. “We were really here for the fun,” Bournemouth coach Mel Machin said after the match, “We’ve seen the sights. I do think the lads would say that the bars would have been the highlight.” The hosts even held an “old-fashioned brat fry” for their overseas visitors after the final whistle.

From Bratwurst to Kielbasa

Ruch Chorzow vs Milwaukee Rampage

June 17, 2000

Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Even the most well-versed soccer fans are probably unfamiliar with Polish club Ruch Chorzow. But Ruch is one of the most successful clubs in Polish soccer and was a qualifier for the prestigious UEFA Cup in 2000. The purpose of the club’s evening in Milwaukee was to honor former Rampage star Tony Sanneh, who had his number 9 jersey retired before the match.

Sanneh—contracted with German side Hertha Berlin at the time—received permission from the club to return to Milwaukee for the friendly. Sanneh suited up for the club he debuted with in 1994 and played the full 90 minutes as the Rampage earned a 3-3 draw.

Ruch Chorzow vs Wisconsin Rebels

June 20, 2000

Calder Stadium, Menasha

Three days after Tony Sanneh’s homecoming, Ruch Chorzow traveled north to Menasha to play against another defunct Wisconsin soccer team. The Rebels, formerly under the Fox Cities name, spent six seasons in the USL Premier Development League starting in 1998. Ruch drew 2-2 and played one more fixture on their North American tour—a friendly in Chicago — before returning home.

Milwaukee Gets Rampaged

1860 Munich vs Milwaukee Rampage

May 13, 2002

Milwaukee Rampage Sports Complex, Franklin

“Rampage given a lesson in German” read the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel headline after the Rampage’s 7-0 defeat to Bundesliga side 1860 Munich. “They didn't take the time to dribble us," Rampage midfielder Steve Bernal said of the opposition. "They beat us just by playing fast combinations, playing one-touch. Off the ball, they had nobody standing. Players were running everywhere.”

“A lot of times these teams come on tours and don't even bring any of their big-time players,” Bernal continued. “They didn't disappoint us.” The only disappointment for Rampage coach Boro Sucevic was not the scoreline, but rather the lack of fans in attendance, as only 1,100 or so spectators came to watch Munich’s masterclass on a cool, damp May evening.

FC Nürnberg vs Milwaukee Rampage

May 20, 2002

Milwaukee Rampage Sports Complex, Franklin

A week after the Rampage absorbed a 7-0 stomping at the feet of 1860 Munich, Milwaukee hoped to bounce back against another Bundesliga club—FC Nürnberg. In the interim though, Milwaukee had league matches in Portland and Calgary. The Rampage’s 4,300-mile round-trip made their 3-3 draw against Nürnberg all that more impressive.

“I was surprised that the Rampage could show such a good result because they had a difficult match just two days ago," Nürnberg assistant coach Thomas Brunner said. "A lot of [Rampage] players have a good quality.” The hometown fans were left slightly disappointed though as local talent Tony Sanneh, who played for the German side, was away with the US National Team.

Soccer on the Diamond

Swansea City vs Chivas de Guadalajara

July 16, 2014

Miller Park

The first of three exhibition matches hosted by Miller Park in the 2010s, this match featured the largest soccer crowd in Wisconsin history—31,237 fans. An injury-time penalty from Chivas produced a 1-1 draw, but the big highlight was dual red cards shown to Swansea’s Neil Taylor and Chivas' Jesus Sanchez with 10 minutes remaining after the pair engaged in a shoving match.

Newcastle United vs Atlas

July 14, 2015

Miller Park

With only 21,000 or so fans in attendance, the second soccer game in Miller Park history was not quite the roaring success of the previous year, but it still goes down as the second-biggest crowd for a soccer game in the Badger State. Two goals from Atlas in the first 17 minutes gave the Mexican side a surprise victory against the Premier League’s Newcastle United.

Wisconsin’s New Club Welcomes German Guests

Hertha Berlin vs Forward Madison

May 24, 2019

Breese Stevens Field, Madison

After the collapse of the Milwaukee Rampage in 2003, Wisconsin was devoid of professional outdoor soccer. Milwaukee Wave United lasted only a few summers outdoors, and the Milwaukee Torrent, formed in 2016, was decidedly semi-pro. Then in 2019 came Forward Madison FC. Featuring former MLS players and guys who played at the international level, it felt like a pro team.

Thanks to savvy social media marketing and excellent branding, the Wisconsin capital has become a premier soccer destination in the United States. The Flamingos led USL League One in attendance in its inaugural season, including a sold-out match against Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. “I think it was a good atmosphere,” Hertha winger Javairô Dilrosun said, “you [could] hear the crowd and it was nice for them,” he said. “We came in and gave them a game and I think it was a good game. I enjoyed it.” Hertha emerged with a 4-0 victory.

Special thanks to Eric Anderson of Wisconsin Soccer Central for double-checking this list and filling in a few gaps.