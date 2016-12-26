RSS

Milwaukee Wave

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more

Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Off the Cuff sits down with German-born soccer coach and gym owner Andreas Davi who is bringing professional outdoor soccer to Milwaukee through a new team, the Milwaukee Torrent. more

Jan 26, 2016 12:56 AM Off the Cuff

Photo by Reto Sterchi

This week a brilliant scientist explains the world and a Milwaukee psych band says goodbye. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Belts were tight across the board in 2013, a year marked by austerity and sequestration, but that’s all the more reason to splurge a bit this New Year’s Eve. As usual, Milwaukee welcomes the new year with an more

Dec 23, 2013 9:21 PM Music Feature

With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more

Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM More Sports

If there was any doubt about Sue Black's commitment to the Milwaukee Wave, this should take care of it: It was announced at a press conference this morning that the former Milwaukee County Parks dire,Sports more

Apr 3, 2013 12:02 PM More Sports

Wave head coach Keith Tozer was already the winningest coach in indoor soccer history, but on Sunday he reached another milestone as he became the first North American coach to ever reach 700 victories.There's a sad lack of information about the .. more

Jan 30, 2012 2:28 AM More Sports

Mar 3, 2010 9:51 PM Daily Dose

Rain washed out the planned Aug. 8 All-City People’s Parade & Pageant, an elaborate, puppet-filled production that included can-can dancers, a children’s orchestra and a Jubilation Choir, but the display will get a second chance when it’ more

Sep 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

On Wednesday, December 31 at 1 p.m. join the Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Chicago Storm. This is a great event to take the family to, you can get a Family 4-Pack for only $60. The Family 4-Packs include: 4-$16 tickets, 4-Hot Dogs, and... more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

Today in Milwaukee

Nov 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Health & Wellness

