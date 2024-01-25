New Milwaukee PBS Documentary Explores Al Capone’s Connection to Wisconsin

Al Capone: Prohibition and Wisconsin

The legend of Al Capone looms large over the state of Wisconsin, but how do we know if one of the most infamous men in American History actually visited the Badger State? New photographs and correspondence reveal not only personal friendships and a more playful side of Al Capone, but that he was trying to purchase property in the Northwoods of Wisconsin.

In Al Capone: Prohibition and Wisconsin, filmmakers Brian Ewig and Traci Neuman bring to light a new angle on the man who was once public enemy number one. The half-hour documentary features the family Al Capone was writing to, and the story of how they found out their grandfather was friends with one of the most infamous men in American History; a friendship that was hidden away for 90 years. The documentary premieres 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 on Milwaukee PBS 10.1.

The documentary also highlights personal stories from Al Capone’s oldest living granddaughter, Diane Capone. After living her whole life without revealing her family history, Diane has decided to finally tell the true stories of her grandfather.

Neuman said that the spark that started this documentary was the producing team’s interest in prohibition in Wisconsin. “We initially started out by looking into the caves in Wisconsin and their relationship to prohibition, explained Neuman.

According to Ewig the new letters uncovered in Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin speak to Capone’s vast moonshine operation, including small towns in Northern Wisconsin. “In the late 1920s and into the 1930s residents of these small towns were dealing with the Great Depression, and moonshining was a way to make a living,” said Ewig. “Milwaukee PBS provides a unique platform for preserving local history through storytelling.”

In addition to the documentary, viewers can watch a companion digital-first series on prohibition that explores topics like how Milwaukee became the Brew City, survival of the breweries, and Milwaukee underground. That series is available at milwaukeepbs.org/prohibition