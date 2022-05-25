Southeast Wisconsin’s Long-Lost Airfields

× Expand Photo: Chicago and North Western Railway Archives Art Collections Maitland Field Maitland Field

The requirements for airports have increased in complexity and scale since the earliest days of flying. Before World War II the landing and takeoff distance of most passenger-transport aircraft was at most 600 meters (2,000 feet). Additional clear areas were provided for blind landings or bad weather runs, but the total area involved rarely exceeded 500 acres.

The vast majority of airfields throughout the world are still simple facilities. Many airfields have unpaved runways or at most lightly paved runways with tiny terminal or administration buildings, a primitive control tower and crude landing aids. Such facilities can only handle light aircrafts and a light flow of passengers or freight. Heavy air traffic is now almost entirely handled by sophisticated airport facilities that can assist the needs of crew, passengers, and freight. These aircraft types evolved to meet the needs of modern air transport and general aviation.

Milwaukee Enters the Aviation Age

Milwaukee entered the aviation era in July of 1919 when it established the first county-operated airport, Butler Airport, on the current site of James Currie Park & Golf Course, located in the northwest corner of Milwaukee County. The Lawson Airliner, assembled in August of 1919, departed on a demonstration flight to the East coast. Airmail service began for the Milwaukee region in July,1926. The local residents and aviators realized the current airfield was too small, but a small river to the east and a railroad line to the west prevented any significant expansion. Although traces of the airport no longer exist, in 1969 a historical marker was placed on the site. It is visible as you approach the golf dome from the parking lot.

Proximity the Key to Success

In the early days of Milwaukee aviation promoters believed that an airport close to Downtown was necessary for the city’s growth. In 1927, the City of Milwaukee opened Maitland Field on the lakefront. Maitland Field was named after Milwaukee-born Lester Maitland, who flew the first trans-Pacific flight. Its proximity to the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad Depot made intermodal convenient. By 1929, regular seaplanes carried passengers from Maitland Field to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Unfortunately, Maitland was not ideally situated. It was built on a garbage landfill. Sharp objects regularly punctured landing gear and the city’s tall buildings and the strong crossway lake breeze made navigation difficult. The airport struggled financially until the mid-1950s when it was finally closed. The United States military repurposed the airport in 1956, turning it into a Nike anti-aircraft missiles site. In 1970 the field became the Summerfest grounds.

Gliders in the Sky

In Menomonee Falls, from the 1940s to 2004, the site of Aero Park Airport was located northeast of the intersections of Lisbon and Lannon Roads. The airfield offered passenger and commercial flights. Bill Case, who frequented the airport, recalled, “I had first come upon Aero Park via a friend who was learning to fly gliders there in the 1960s. I went to the airport and learned that you could get lessons there. There was an active glider operation with Carl Scharschmidt running the airport and flying the tow plane. I continued flying gliders there and eventually got a glider rating. I had many happy weekends at the airport as well as in the bar/restaurant ...”

An Automobile and a Rainbow

Operating in Greenfield between 1946 to 1996, Cronin Field, named after the first Wisconsin aviator killed in Word War II, was located near Ryan Road and South 76th Street. Since the airport opened soon after the war, planes and automobiles were almost impossible to obtain. The Ed Rediske and Roy Younker families owned a Chevrolet dealership in West Allis. A deal was made to supply a Chevrolet automobile to a Piper dealer at Cronin Field and in exchange the airport received its first J-3 Piper Cub. A customer could rent that plane for $25 a day.

Years later it was decided the airport needed a new name and a new beginning. One day, after a storm, a massive rainbow appeared and when Rediske saw it he renamed the facility Rainbow Airport. This would signify a new beginning. In 1996 the property was bought by the Milwaukee County Parks Commission. It is now part of the flood plain along the Root River.

And So it Goes—Redevelopment

The Hales Corners Airport was located southwest of the intersection of Route 45 and Whitnall Edge Road. In 1945 Bob Moody leased the land from the Falk family. The land had rolling hills which made landing a plane challenging. Regardless, exciting air shows would occasionally come to the airport. The airport began flying three Cessnas and through the years gave flying lessons to numerous students. Duane Sweeney, a flagman for the Hales Corners Speedway and Indianapolis 500 would fly into the airport often to flag car races on Saturday nights. Years later vintage aircraft flew into the airport to be exhibited at the EAA museum. The owner sold the land to a developer resulting in its closure in August,1977. The site of the former airport is now a townhouse subdivision.

As technology and land utilization are ever-changing, let’s continue to re-live and relish memories of these long-gone small airports. They were our aviation pioneers.