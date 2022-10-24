Vintage Neon of Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Credit: Adam Levin

In nearly any downtown city in the world, you’re going to see numerous neon lights and signs. In the 20th century, enterprising advertisers used neon signs to sell merchandise and to promote various types of entertainment.

It was at the 1910 Paris Motor Show that neon was introduced to the public. George Cloud, a French engineer, unveiled a glass tube filled with neon gas by sending voltage through the tube. The glass glowed with a magnificent light unlike anything anyone had ever seen before. Somewhat rudimentary versions predated this invention, but this event was the first time that technology was used, thus Cloud became known as the father of the neon sign. Cloud immediately recognized the marketing potential and opened Cloud Neon and quickly began selling his neon signs to the wealthiest buyers.

In 1923, Cloud Neon opened in the United States and sold the first American made neon signs to a Packard automobile dealership in Los Angeles. Although quite expensive, neon science would quickly become the most popular form of outdoor advertising. Pedestrians would stop and admire the signs even in the brightest time of day due to its enchanting glow and fascinating technology. The unique glow was referred to as “liquid fire.”

In the 1950s and 1960s, neon signs fell out of style due to sign ordinances, safety concerns and expense. Neon’s popularity diminished in favor of incandescent and LED signage. Today LED is the primary source of lighting in illuminated signage. It is the most efficient and effective for manufacturers and users than incandescent light bulbs.

Photo via Flickr / OliveGuy Milwaukee Neon

Neon lights are not utilized as much as they were in their heyday when they dominated places like the famous Las Vegas Strip. Regardless, neon has and always will define city life. When I think of neon, my mental image isn’t only of the bright, vibrant colorful lights, but of the darkness against which they shine as well. As always, light and darkness seem to need each other. In my imagination, the darkness glitters, perhaps like rain as it tosses out colored sparks of neon reflections. The aesthetic appeal of neon lights remains captivating. There's a reason why our memories of cinema drive-ins and city streets complement each other by the warm hum of a neon sign unlike other sources of light. Truly glowing, rather than simply lit with electricity, neon produces an effect that anyone can appreciate.

Vintage neon signs all over the country are disappearing and becoming extinct from the landscape. These historic signatures of the American Industrial Revolution tell the American story in so many ways. Their destination should not be a scrap yard. Instead, neon signs should be preserved as fine art in their natural state.

Here are a few prominent neon signs that have been seen around Milwaukee.

Sloan’s Furniture (1425 N. 12th St.) was established around 1935. In 2016 the bottom panel and squares were covered up and the letters were replaced with LED. Otto’s Wine & Spirit, formerly Siegel’s Liquor (3476 N. Oakland Ave.) has been around since 1945. Grebe’s Bakery (5132 W. Lincoln Ave.) was established in 1937. When the bakery moved to this location in 1957, the sign went up. Their other store in South Milwaukee had a vintage sign too. When the store closed in 2011 it was covered with panels. Big Bill’s Used Cars at (5801 W. Center St.) originally had neon lights, but for whatever reason it doesn’t work or removed. Patti’s Power Plant, formerly Frank’s Power Plant at (2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) was established in 1925. The neon is protected with clear plastic panels. Frank’s name in neon was replaced with Patti’s name in 2021. Kitt’s Frozen Custard (7000 W. Capitol Drive) opened in 1952, and the sign still illuminates the busy business district. Pabst Brewing Company’s landmark sign on 10th and Juneau is instantly recognizable. Leon’s Frozen Custard (3131 S. 27th St.) opened in 1942 and hasn’t changed much since. The current appearance as a “drive-in restaurant” comes from an early 1950s remodel. It is considered a landmark and the original “curb-side” pick up”.

Adam Levin is administrator of the Old Milwaukee Facebook group, and author of Fading Ads of Milwaukee.