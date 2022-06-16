CTOAN Co. Breaks the Mold with Candles Celebrating Fat Bodies

× Expand Photo: McKenna Patterson Photography CTOAN Co. Pride candle CTOAN Co. Pride candle

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing friends and family pursue newfound pandemic hobbies. Knitting, bread making, rug hooking – folks stuck at home were trying to keep their hands busy as weeks of isolation turned into months. Many people uncovered a hidden talent, or at the very least, found a new pastime that outlasted the 2020 lockdowns. Jordayann Morgan, the founder of CTOAN Co., turned her pandemic distraction into a full-time career.

Last March, Morgan ordered a candle-making kit off of Amazon and started experimenting in her kitchen. She played around with different colors, scents and molds, creating quirky candles shaped like Doctor Who’s TARDIS and anatomically-correct human genitalia. After making a candle shaped like a woman’s body – with large breasts, wide hips and a tiny waist – a customer messaged Morgan asking for a candle inspired by fuller figures. Morgan obliged, and last July, her Fat Goddess candle made its debut. The curvaceous candles quickly became a fan favorite among Morgan’s plus size and body-positive customers.

“My fattest candle is my bestselling candle,” says Morgan. “I'd say that fat people love my art. I’ve received hundreds of comments, messages, and reviews from fat people who are smitten with the candles.” After rolling out the Fat Goddess candle—and changing its name to the Angel Candle—Morgan designed the Jody Candle, once again showcasing hip dips, thick thighs and back rolls. She’s not stopping there.

“I’m in the process of designing three new candles representing different genital configurations and body types,” she explains. “This is a very involved process that I've been working on for three to four months … My goal is to create more underrepresented body types so that everyone can see themselves in my art.”

After filling hundreds of orders and gaining thousands of social media followers, Morgan launched CTOAN Co.’s website in November. “[I] was simply blown away by the response,” she says. “I knew that it would be popular … yet I was still completely unprepared for the influx of orders and outpouring of love.”

Seven months later, Morgan is still feeling the love. In February, she quit her security job to focus on growing CTOAN Co. She released marijuana-themed 4/20 candles in April and her first Pride Month collection earlier this month.

“I'm gay all year round, so it only made sense!” she says. “As with every pride season over the last few years, you can't get away from the ads from massive corporations showcasing their rainbow products, jumping in on the trend. But it’s the small queer businesses [who are] fighting each day to be seen that are truly emblematic of the essence and purpose of pride.”

Since launching her business. Morgan has donated over $1,000 to progressive causes like the Black Trans Travel Fund and the Last Prisoner Project. “CTOAN is a new and tiny business… It might seem counterintuitive to donate any portion of my sales,” she says. “However, it’s really important to me to give back and amplify organizations that make an impact on my communities.”

Visit the CTOAN Co. website to view Morgan’s entire candle collection.