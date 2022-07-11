Diane Irving’s ‘Passion for Local Journalism’

× Expand Diane Irving Diane Irving

Milwaukee native Diane Irving has spent nearly 30 years in broadcast journalism, starting her career in 1994 at WTMJ. Irving, now at Spectrum News 1, has become one of the few female news directors in the city.

Can you tell me a little bit about your broadcast news background?

I distinctly remember a Milwaukee Journal reporter coming to talk to my fifth-grade class, and it was almost like I was struck by lightning. From that moment, I knew I wanted to be a journalist. My first job out of college was in television news with WTMJ-TV. I started as a part-time associate producer and spent the next 24 years in various roles, including serving as assistant news director. I joined Spectrum News 1 as news director in 2018 to launch a new format for local news in Wisconsin.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

What I love most is getting to work with people who truly care about their community. I also love to learn, and while I have been in this business for a while, I’m still learning new things every day from our coverage. Whether it’s about our state’s history or traditions, or education funding or farming—it feels good to know we’re keeping people informed on topics that truly matter to Wisconsinites.

What are some challenges you've faced in your role at Spectrum News 1?

When we launched in November 2018, we introduced a new format for local news in Wisconsin. News is collaborative by nature—reporters, anchors, producers, directors, audio operators—all working together to bring the relevant news and information to our viewers. And, while our journalists are deeply-rooted in the communities they serve—and were already living, working, and actively engaged in the neighborhoods where the stories are unfolding, everything shifted due to COVID. We had to quickly pivot and adapt to first and foremost ensure the safety of our journalists, and also continue to serve our viewers with the highly localized news they rely on from us. We have an incredible team that is extremely committed, and believes in what we do, and I think we became even more connected to the communities we serve across Wisconsin.

What are some goals you have for Spectrum News 1?

To be the best, most trusted newsroom in Wisconsin. To tell stories that no one else in the state is telling—stories that inform, engage, and inspire the people of Wisconsin. Continue to make a difference in our viewers’ lives.

Is there anything else you'd like Shepherd Express readers to know about yourself or Spectrum News 1?

Wisconsin is my hometown. My passion for local journalism was inspired by a journalist from a news outlet a few blocks from where our newsroom is today. To be able to serve Wisconsinites each and every day and lead a newsroom that shares the same passion for and commitment to trusted, objective journalism is a dream come true.