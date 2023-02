× Expand Photo Credit: Leroy Skalstad "Mr. Unpredictable" by Leroy Skalstad

From judge Cindy Hansen: "Every detail of this perfectly executed portrait hints at the life story of this man...the direct gaze, the position of the hands, the expression of his mouth, the glove, hat and tattoos. Each whisker and face line is in focus. The tones of this black and white photograph are rich and compelling."