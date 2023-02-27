Photo of the Week: February 27, 2023

× Expand Photo Credit: Leroy Skalstad "Milwaukee River" by Leroy Skalstad

From judge Tom Ferderbar: "My choice for this week’s photo of the week is “Milwaukee River,” a choice made because of the remarkable combination of composition, lighting and dramatic sky. The red river boat directs us to the tallest building in the center of the photo, emerging from an exploding sky, and wonderfully captured with dramatic late afternoon light. What a “lucky” shot! I am reminded of what Sam Snead, a great golfer from the fifties once said, "You know, the more I practice, the luckier I get.” I think this photographer practices a lot."