× Expand Photo Credit: Ellen C. Warren Paradise Springs

From judge Pam Federbar: "I am a sucker for reflections in water, but this image does double duty. It has the rich warm tones of an old sepia photograph which gives us both a literal and metaphorical reflection - a sense of past and present simultaneously. We can feel the abandoned skeleton of the building with the strong lines directing us into the water, a timeless resource of memory. "