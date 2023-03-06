Photo of the Week: March 6, 2023

× Expand Photo Credit: Libby Sutton The Domes

From judge Pam Federbar: "I couldn't decide between The Domes and Catch of the Day. While wildly different genres, both pictures contain that special sauce that draws the viewer in. The undulating curves in The Domes guide the eye to the triangles of the glass dome, which is another curved shape--a sphere. The geometry of the shot itself is really nice."

× Expand Photo Credit: Kim Belton Catch of the Day

"Catch of the Day reflects both the decisive moment (google Henri Cartier-Bresson) as the mink has caught their prey, but also the ideal lighting; a golden light illuminates the front of the mink and the crustacean, giving each equal importance, as nature intended. Well done."