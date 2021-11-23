Ann Petrie, President/CEO, Ronald McDonald House® Charities Eastern WI

At Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin, our mission is to keep families together and promote the health and well-being of children. While it’s true that our Ronald McDonald House® provides a comfortable bed and nourishing meals for families who find themselves far from home, the House is so much more than that. The staff, volunteers and other guest families offer hope and a sense of community during the most difficult of times.

We are grateful that we are able to offer a variety programs to our families that allow them to participate in and experience the arts, such as Music Mondays featuring Milwaukee musicians who joined us at the House to share their musical gifts, Garden Education that allows our families to engage with the beauty of our Secret Garden, Creative Arts and many others. These programs allow parents, caregivers and children alike the opportunity to relax and put aside the challenges of the day.

It is inspiring to witness our guest families make meaningful memories together while participating in these programs, which are made possible with support from Milwaukee’s arts community.

