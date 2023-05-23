Beth Gleesing, Tourism Specialist for the City of Wauwatosa

As the tourism specialist for the City of Wauwatosa, I feel privileged to have the opportunity to work with artists on a regular basis. Before I joined the city in this role, the Wauwatosa Tourism Commission and the city’s administration established a commitment to public art in Wauwatosa. Public art sets a community apart. It helps express a community’s values and creates an elevated sense of awareness for community members and visitors. I am happy to be able to continue with their work.

One of the most unique art experiences in Wauwatosa is ART 64, a live two-day bracket-style painting tournament in the Village. During the event, 64 artists from around the country come together to compete head-to-head for a $20,000 grand prize. The competition is unique for event visitors and artists alike. Artists are set up in the streets, allowing the public to see paintings come to life and interact with the artists as they create.

For artists, the timed element of the competition is often a new experience. They are allowed 60 minutes per round of painting. The public then votes for their favorite paintings to determine which artists advance through the rounds of competition and ultimately who wins the grand prize. Artists receive compensation for each round they complete and place the paintings created during the event into an online auction, receiving 70% of the sale price.

Those who’ve completed in the event say the opportunity to network with other artists and the camaraderie among participants is like nothing else they have experienced, even going so far as to express that the event helped them grow as an artist. The event takes place the second weekend in June. We welcome anyone who would like to experience art in a new way and participate in this competitive journey to attend the event.

Wauwatosa is also home to the North Avenue Mural Arts District. It is a public/private partnership in which the Wauwatosa Tourism Commission funds the installation of murals onto privately-owned buildings in East Tosa. The juried review is open to muralists from across the country as well as those in southeastern Wisconsin. Murals can inspire communities and bring visitors. The summer of 2023 will see the installation of two new murals.

Working to develop Wauwatosa as an art tourism destination not only supports artists, it also creates community assets residents can enjoy. This work excites me! I love supporting my hometown in this way and sharing it with others. And our work with artists will continue, with plans in place for new public art initiatives on the west side of Wauwatosa.

