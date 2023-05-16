Greg Koch, Guitar Survivalist

After acquiring a useful stipend of musical knowledge from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, I returned to my hometown in the late ‘80s with the initial goal of getting in a band that was on the circuit of clubs and festivals in the area that seemingly supported roots-oriented, musical activity. As a member of (singer and keyboard player extraordinaire) Susan Julian’s band, my goal came to fruition. A year later I found myself at the helm of my own band, Greg Koch and The Tone Controls, playing everywhere from Harpo’s, Up and Under Pub, Bradford Beach Club and Shank Hall on the Eastside, to The Tamarack and Sweetwater near Downtown, Stockholders and Bunkers in West Allis, the occasional Steny’s in Walkers Point, Hog’s and Kisses in Lake Geneva, Mongo’s in Appleton, The Left End in Manitowoc, Hero’s in Green Bay, the Hoist House in Platteville, The Witz End in Stevens Point and of course, Summerfest, Bastille Days, River Rhythms, River Splash, Maritime Days, etc.

Doing this circuit for several years helped solidify my chops as a guitarist, singer, songwriter and showman but it also lit a fire under my ass to find a way to break out of this cycle and reach a larger audience to get my music heard and to make what I like to call “grown-up money.” I stayed in Wauwatosa because it is a great place to raise kids but the vast majority of my livelihood as a musician was done, literally, all over the world.

Currently, I’m extraordinarily grateful and humbled to say that things have never been better. I enjoy touring extensively in a trio with my son Dylan on drums who is recognized as a world-class musician and we have sold out legendary venues from Los Angeles, Austin, New York to London. Thanks to the internet I can go literally anywhere in the world and there will be folks who have either seen videos of the band, my guitar videos for Wildwood Guitars, learned from my myriad of instructional materials, or laughed at my deranged antics on the outtake videos. I have been able to perform and enjoy friendships with many of my musical idols and can call many of the world’s finest musicians my friends. I enjoy everything I get to do and I can say without reservation that this town and my experiences here (both good and bad) have taken me to where I am today and I wouldn’t change a thing … well, mostly:)

Greg Koch will be inducted into the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Hall of Fame at the 41st Annual (WAMI) Awards Show at Turner Hall on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Visit: Greg Koch