× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal John Sieger

I came to Milwaukee in the ‘80s and played with two great bands, The R&B Cadets and Semi-Twang. The second one got lucky and made a fine record for Warner Brothers. I started getting covers from artists like Dwight Yoakam, Flaco Jimenez, Jerry Harrison, and a few others. So, with my wife and son, I headed down to Nashville, sold more songs and collaborated with lots of really talented writers. After several years, we came back to be closer to family and friends. It’s not hard to live in a town with this much great music and a beautiful lake to inspire more of it.

In October, Semi-Twang will enter the 2021 Wisconsin Area Music Industry Hall of Fame and we'll play our final show at Shank Hall the night before. Shout out to my bandmates Mike Sieger, Mike Hoffmann, Bob Jennings, Bob Schneider, Jason Klagstad, and original member Mike Judy. (Apparently there’s a shortage of first names in this town.)

It’s nice to be honored in the city you love. My next project, the John Sieger Combo, will make their debut in mid-December.

Visit: johnsieger.com