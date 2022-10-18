Jordan Dechambre, Marketing & Communications Director, Historic Third Ward Association

I’m sure you’ve spent an evening or two gallery-hopping during Gallery Night MKE. (I know I sure have!) But how much do you know about the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA), which brings this cool, creative event to life each quarter?

The HTWA acts as a catalyst to guide the district as an innovative, livable, and exciting mixed-use neighborhood while preserving its historic and creative character. And Gallery Night MKE is one of the many events and programs we produce each year to engage and inspire our beloved Milwaukee community.

This Friday and Saturday, we’re once again celebrating Gallery Night MKE. This free, two-day art event offers visitors the opportunity to purchase art while visiting some of Milwaukee’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Milwaukee’s vast creative culture will be on display, with galleries and artists showcasing all forms of art—from photography to sculpture, painting and everything in between. Plus, new this fall, we’re activating unexpected spaces with art and artists; think wine bars, corporate offices, spas and more. Why? Because art truly lives everywhere.

One of my favorite parts of organizing this event is watching an individual’s reaction to seeing a piece of art that moves them. The look on their face when they’re moved, inspired. It’s indescribable. And that’s the wonderful thing about this event: It allows guests to admire and even purchase original art in an unintimidating, fabulously fun (grab a glass of wine, friends!) and wonderfully educational environment. No egos here; just great art.

A few years ago, our team initiated the development of an app to make it even easier for guests to navigate the landscape of Gallery Night MKE. Today you can download the Gallery Night MKE app in the Apple App or Google Play stores. The app features up-to-date listings, interactive features (like an easy-to-navigate map), and information on parking, restaurants and more.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

After all, that’s the vibe of Gallery Night MKE: A stress-free, open forum for discussing and discovering art—and a whole lot of fun! Fall Gallery Night MKE is Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

Visit: Historic Third Ward Association