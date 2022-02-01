LaShawndra Vernon, Executive Director, Artists Working in Education, Inc.

I’ve been the Executive Director of Artists Working in Education, Inc. (AWE) for nearly four years. AWE believes in cultivating community and igniting imaginations through creativity. We envision ourselves as a mighty catalyst changing the perception of art and creativity as a viable path to success for all.

AWE has 22 years of experience collaborating with communities through creative transformation. Meaningful arts programming helps people develop new ways of seeing the world, encourages inquisitiveness, creativity, flexibility, imagination and confidence. We serve as a pipeline to the creative economy, supporting and developing creatives. Our work restores dignity and identity by supporting the leadership of residents and communities. Our collaborations are with public and private institutions interested in providing creative solutions to community challenges. Our installations include work at the Mitchell Street Library, several Milwaukee parks, community centers and wellness practice spaces. We weave healing arts into everything we do. One of our shining examples of this collaboration is our healing arts residency with Sojourner Family Peace Center. In this residency we work with families living in and utilizing services at the center. You can find installations from this work in Alice Gardens.

We focus on building radical joy; restoration of identity, dignity and purpose. We create or enhance spaces by elevating the culture and preserving history in communities deeply impacted by gentrification and displacement.

