Linda Marcus, Artist/Creative Director of Saint Kate Arts Hotel

Art gives us a sense of “who” we are and “where” we are in the world. It gives us a sense of place.I think it’s something we really need right now. The isolation of the pandemic and uncertainty of the world have left all of us hungry for connection and I think art fills the void. As the Creative Director for the Saint Kate Arts hotel our goal is to help patrons feel connected through contemporary art and music.

I’m pictured here in Lon Michel’s “Leopard room.” It’s one of our Canvas guest rooms where we invite an artist to do whatever they wanted on the walls, ceiling and pretty much everywhere. it’s just one of the 219 rooms in the hotel.

My husband and I are both artists. He plays jazz piano and I’m a visual artist. We believe in the power of art and 2 ½ years ago we started work on the Saint Kate Arts hotel. In 2019 the hotel opened and despite being closed for 9 months during the pandemic it’s won several design awards and has been listed in USA Today and Conde Nast’s list of top hotels. I think the reason why it resonates so much is because it fulfills that basic human need of connectivity. Art connects us on so many levels, emotionally, visually and intellectually.

In the hotel we have the “seed” art collection” on the bottom two floors of the hotel comprised of powerhouse contemporary artists from all over the world like Deborah Butterfield, Terry Winters, Mickalene Thomas and Michelle Grabner and regional names whom have earned their right to be in the same conversation like Della Wells, Paul Druecke and Tyanna Buie. In addition, there are 6 rotating exhibitions spaces, one of which is curated by the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The exhibitions are constantly changing so guests want to come back over and over again. I hope is to have visitors experience a multitude of work with different points of view that will spur conversation and in doing so witness first hand the power of contemporary art.

