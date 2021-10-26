Maggey Oplinger, CEO of the Florentine Opera

As the Florentine Opera’s general director and CEO, I love sharing that my first opera was right here with this company. The Florentine began as an Italian opera chorus in 1933, with stories of porch rehearsals entertaining the neighborhood! Today, we curate grand classics to quirky chamber pieces, building each show just for you with our partners like the MSO.

Milwaukee is so passionate about the arts that we’ve literally created outdoor museums (Black Cat Alley) that then become performance spaces. The unexpected collaborations across styles and forms thrill me - like Klassik and Milwaukee Opera Theater working together to our Bronzeville Boheme with Sheri Williams Pannell. I loved working with Danceworks and storyteller Anna Lardinois building Secret Symphonies at the MSO. MKE arts groups think outside the box, and now that we’re back on stage where we belong, I anticipate a season of epic live performances from everyone!

