Matt Rinka, Architect/CEO of RINKA

“To Inspire Through Thoughtful Design”—the original and current vision statement for RINKA when I started the firm almost 17 years ago. That vision—a catalytic statement meant to improve our everyday experiences, enhance the way we live/work/play, raise expectations for the built environment, and create more memorable lives for everyone—endures today.

I am personally most proud of the team that we have built and their passion for our community. Our team understands the permanence of architecture, especially bad architecture and the lasting negative impacts it can have on individuals, businesses, and sometimes entire communities, which is why we take our vision and mission as designers, architects, city planners, and partners so seriously. Whether it’s the dramatic public spaces at the Deer District, the trendsetting rooftop deck at Café Benelux, awarding winning offices like that at River 1, attracting new residents and businesses to our community like at Drexel Town Square, or adding the tallest residential high-rise to our lakefront skyline in The Couture, our amazing professionals continue to touch countless lives for the better through our creativity, talents, hard work, and expectations for better design.

In addition to our important professional work, our involvement in the arts and education communities are of utmost importance. I’m proud of my nine years of service on the Board of Trustees at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and my ongoing service as an Emeritus Board member. The important work that MIAD does to elevate the local arts community cannot be overstated, through its life-preparing education to its ability to connect the arts to the broader community are invaluable. I’m also proud of my current service on the Board of Directors at both the UWM Foundation (one of the nation’s top research universities) and Froedtert Hospital (one of the nation’s premier teaching hospitals). The students at our higher educational institutions are the future leaders of our community, and with the support of our professionals, such as our firm sponsored scholarship at the School of Architecture and Urban Planning, the future will continue to remain bright.

