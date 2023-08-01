Melissa Muller, Director, Washington Park Wednesdays

Milwaukee is a complex city where creativity and artistic endeavors are undervalued despite their contributions to intellectual stimulation, added beauty, vibrant energy, and significant economic impact. Throughout my professional career, I have dedicated myself to uplifting artists and community advocates in this challenging environment that often fails to recognize the profound worth creative pursuits bring to society.

In any situation where creativity takes center stage—be it in discussions about social media, marketing, movies, video games or other realms—my primary concern revolves around two fundamental questions: “Will it provide a living wage?” and “What positive impact will it have on the surrounding community?” These essential considerations address the core issues that influence the well-being of both the creative culture and the broader community at large.

I identify as an activist, both in my professional pursuits and in advocating for necessary societal changes. My activism revolves around empowering citizens to use, improve, and fight for the things that surround them daily. I firmly believe that policies should be reshaped to align more closely with the needs of the people, ensuring a better, more inclusive society for everyone.

How do I work to build a healthy community? I sit behind a desk writing lavish (yet character-condensed) stories about nonprofits working for good in the city. I meet with neighbors who have grand plans and a limited understanding of how to work with a system that doesn’t always work. Contributing to the urban environment, I aid business improvement districts in fundraising efforts and the installation of public art. I spearhead the inclusive Washington Park Wednesdays concert series, fostering unity in a neighborhood marked by historical challenges of poor city planning, imbalanced power dynamics and poverty.

Throughout the year, I derive immense joy from collaborating with my teams and preparing for an extraordinary 8-week summer event in our neighborhood. Our aim is to provide our community with an exhilarating experience of entertainment, creativity, and strengthened bonds while basking in the sheer delight of diversity at the city's finest park, Washington Park. As part of Washington Park Neighbors, our devoted team works tirelessly to make a positive impact on our community. All we hope for is that our efforts are appreciated and reciprocated by the community in any way possible. We warmly invite everyone to join us on Wednesdays until August 30 to relish in the harmonious blend of music, art, and delectable food!

