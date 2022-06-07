Michael Unger, Artistic Director, Skylight Music Theatre

I have no scientific evidence to back this up, but Milwaukee must have more arts organizations per capita than any other city in America. And​ even if that statement proves untrue—the cultural ecosystem here remains remarkably impressive. All the more impressive when you consider that Wisconsin is in the bottom three in terms of state support of the arts. Let’s all help change that.

Skylight Music Theatre has been my artistic home since September of 2019. It is a privilege to share my artistic vision with this fabulous and quirky 63-year-old company. Skylight presents the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster musicals to exciting, offbeat hits that you are unlikely to see anywhere else. We are proud to feature primarily local talent onstage, backstage, and in the fully live orchestras accompanying our shows.

Our work, like all the Arts, offers entertainment, perspective, inspiration, and escape; contributing to our joy and understanding of the world. Our current offering, Dennis DeYoung’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, running through June 12, shows how people’s fear of outcasts and those who are different than themselves can lead to division in society and senseless tragedy. Examples of this abound in our world day after day. But even a dramatic show like Hunchback can represent hope. Warriors of good can triumph over warriors of evil. The message of our show, as delivered by Dennis’ amazing music and words, and our phenomenal cast and crew, is palpable and can inform our own day to day. Perhaps, we can walk out of the theatre feeling differently​ from how we walked in; more accepting, more generous, more patient, less judgmental. The Arts can do that in a way many other endeavors cannot.

I am grateful to all the Milwaukeeans who put their time and support behind the many wonderful arts organizations here—because that bodes well for our little slice of civilization here in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Visit: Skylight Music Theatre