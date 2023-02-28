Molly Dewane, President, Village Playhouse

Shakespeare wrote, “One man in his time plays many parts; his acts being seven ages.” Theater asks us to believe, create, encourage, inspire, and share the stories that connect us to each other in the journey we call life. The magic of theater happens onstage and off. Imagination is the only limit to what is possible. Isn’t that exciting?

For 38 years, Village Playhouse has produced an original one-act festival celebrating the work of Wisconsin playwrights. This year we are one of many theaters participating in World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals from March 1-June 30, 2023. During the pandemic, we presented the festival virtually, providing needed continuity and a reminder COVID-19 was not forever.

Leading a 100% volunteer organization requires many hats, a sense of humor, and patience. We are blessed with a core group of volunteers whose creativity and dedication are truly inspiring. In the past two years, we standardized and revamped the way we do things to be more efficient with our limited resources. We give back to the community, we serve as much as possible, including collecting items for veterans, participating in community events, and making hats/mittens for cold-weather drives. These activities help us build relationships with our audience, community, and volunteers. There’s never a dull moment.

Upcoming shows include Death Plays a Role, a murder mystery, Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m., and a staged reading for the World Premiere Wisconsin of A Perilous Game, a new play about the Nazi resistance within Germany, Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. The 38th Annual Original One Act Festival is June 9-18, 2023. All shows are at Interchange Theater, 628 N. 10th St. Milwaukee.

Visit: villageplayhouse.org