Patrick Nettesheim, Co-founder, Guitars for Vets

For me, the creation of Guitars for Vets was the merging of two powerful quests in my life, composing music and easing the suffering of others. Living in Milwaukee for many years exposed me to artists that were able to transform the gritty undertow of city life into poignant, yet inspirational forms. The job of the journalist is to bring to light all matters of fact for intellectual processing. However, it is the artist that helps society understand the feelings embedded within those events.

Military Veterans that struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other service born injuries may establish a clear understanding of what happened to them, yet they, like most people, are challenged with the processing of emotions and their subsequent expression.

Music is the telekinesis of emotion​ and ​can move individuals and society to profound change. By teaching guitar to those who must deal with the day-to-day slog of living with trauma​, the knowledge of experience can be transformed into wisdom​ and joy regained.​​ Yes, music and art can do that!

Patrick's band, Kharma Shotgun, will be opening for Bad Boy at Shank Hall on Saturday, May 6. This is a Bad Boy CD release party for their latest album, No Regrets, and also a fundraiser for Guitars for Vets.

You can donate guitars and related gear to Guitars for Vets at Cream City Music, 12505 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

