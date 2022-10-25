Patti Sherman-Cisler, Executive Director, Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Jewish Museum Milwaukee builds bridges between diverse communities with shared histories; we explore contemporary issues through the lens of Jewish history, culture and values; and inspire artists, thinkers, educators, students and future leaders to engage with Jewish history, culture, and values as they pursue justice. Though three special exhibits, many educational initiatives and dozens of community programs each year we engage with visitors, scholars and students to apply history, art and culture to issues of our time. Because museums are the second most trusted source of information among the American public, we are uniquely situated to contemplate and critically consider “why history matters.”

Even our next exhibit, “Jews in Space: Members of the Tribe in Orbit,” opening Oct. 28, looks at the role “Star Trek” and its two lead Jewish actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner developed in the groundbreaking story lines advocating for inclusivity, tolerance, and cultural inquisitiveness at a time when such topics were rarely explored on television. Join us on Oct. 27 for an “out of this world” costume party opening to celebrate.

In February 2023, we will open a JMM curated exhibit Degenerate! which will explore art branded “Degenerate,” and the role it played in public indoctrination to Nazi ideology. Between the end of World War I and the Nazis’ rise to power, the Weimar Republic era was a period of social, economic, and political upheaval in Germany and of thriving cultural and artistic experimentation. Modern Art, which cut ties from ridged tradition and promoted freedom of expression, was rising in popularity and Hitler did not approve. He deemed modernist tendencies to be the result of genetic inferiority and society’s moral decline, labeling the artwork it produced as “Degenerate.” The Third Reich used that label as a tool of propaganda to sway public opinion and build support for their nefarious narrative. They purged more than 20,000 artworks from museums and persecuted artists. In 1937, the Nazis organized a “Entartete Kunst” (“Degenerate Art”) exhibition that aimed to stoke prejudice and inflame hatred by “educating” the public that the displayed artworks mocked the Devine, insulted German womanhood, demonstrated mental illness, and the result of morale decline.

I am so proud to be part of the legacy and vision of our Founding President Marianne Lubar who saw the need an opportunity for a Jewish museum in Milwaukee. It is an honor to work with an engaged board, a cadre of inspiring docents, and an amazing staff who believe in what we do—day in-and-day-out—to deliver on our mission and vision and make a difference in Milwaukee and beyond. Our work and the commitment of everyone makes for deeply satisfying work and hope for tomorrow.

