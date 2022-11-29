Paul Cebar, Robin Pluer and John Sieger, The R & B Cadets

“It has been an ongoing joy to periodically jump aboard the R&B Cadets train and re-commune with John (and the sly harmonics of his songs), Robin, Mike, Juli, Bob and Bob and call to order and mayhem that mercifully dependable dancing crowd who helped us set our sails in those late 20th century days. To let go of the reins of my very own Tomorrow Sound and revel in the unjustly obscure riches of soul and r&b that were the backbone of my role in the Cadets is a reinvigorating delight, especially with these fellow travelers.” Paul Cebar.

“I met these two gentlemen in the late ‘70s. My first sighting of Paul was at The Oriental Theater, when they did ‘Hometown Talent Night.’ Singing covers of Billie Holiday, Mose Allison, the Duke, no one looked or sounded like him, replete with his big baggie suit, I thought wow, his funky and elegant look was both a tip of the hat to the past but he was bringing it into the now as only he could.

As for John, he was singing with his brother Mike in Racine, and man his voice tore me up, it has a gritty soulfulness à la Delbert McClinton and Otis. We met then pieced together the R& B Cadets, which Paul eventually joined, where we played on for years from the top of the bar at Hooligans to Venues throughout the midwest and famously having a tune produced by Nick Lowe. Sheer, crazy, late night, dancing mayhem—heaven on earth!” Robin Pluer.

“Being on the same stage, not to mention the same page, as Robin and Paul is a pretty darn good feeling. They both specialize in levitating audiences and I’m more than happy to join them—along with that crack fighting unit, the Cadets! The Black Friday gigs are really special. My only regret is there isn’t enough time to get to all the songs I love.” John Sieger.

