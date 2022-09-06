Pete Christensen, Actor/Author/Comedian

My name is Pete Christensen. From 1980 to 1990 I was involved with the Milwaukee and Midwest artistic community. I worked at WMSE Radio. During that time, I gave interviews and airtime to not only local bands, but actors, artists, writers and, of course, charities and events. I won three Midwest Music Awards in a single year (according to Billboard magazine that had never been done before). I learned quickly that the vast majority of media outlets here only helped mainstream established organizations, and only on a token basis. I truly believe there’s an insecurity here that subconsciously maintains, “I’ve got mine, and I won’t share it with you for fear it’ll deplete my power.”

There was also an attitude that if you’re from Wisconsin you can’t be any good. This became obvious to me during a road trip to Los Angeles. The morning after a performance I met a couple at the hotel restaurant. They asked, “What do you do for a living?” When I told them I’m a comedian they replied, ‘Wow, that’s great! Where are you playing? We’ll come and see you and show you some support.” A week later I returned to Milwaukee and I met some people who asked the same question. This time when I said I did stand-up, they answered, “Oh, so you think you’re funny. Where do you get off?”

Today I’m an actor and author living in the west. I’ve appeared in over 71 productions, written and published four books, and have been in numerous commercials. Recently I filmed a pilot for a television show soon to be seen in four states and two countries on the Southwest Network. Next year I can be seen in “End of the Road,” “Love Lies Bleeding” and “Walker, Independence,” to name a few.

I owe whatever success I have had to the years that I spent helping the artistic community of Wisconsin. It developed my character as much as my talent. I’ve been in show business (stand-up, radio, television, print, etc.) all my life. If you don’t believe in your local artists, you don’t believe in your community. It’s a self-defeating, unproductive mindset. The lesson here is that if you help someone advance, you’ll advance as well.

