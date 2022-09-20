Samantha Michalski, Curator, Cedarburg Art Museum

Since the Cedarburg Art Museum (CAM) opened its doors in 2013, we’ve collaborated with a multitude of community organizations and businesses to create inclusive exhibitions that feature local artists—this year we will support over 160 artists. We grow existing and develop new educational programming, activities, and events geared toward youth and families to strengthen our community.

This past year, CAM released the ground-breaking publication A Creative Place: The History of Wisconsin Art. The beautifully illustrated book spans the history of art made in Wisconsin for the past 13,000 years. Our goal in publishing the book, as with all our exhibitions and programs, is to educate the public and elevate art to its rightful place in the proud culture of our state.

As the curator of CAM, I organize exhibitions featuring significant historical and innovative contemporary Wisconsin artists in our 1898 Victorian mansion. Additionally, I help build the museum’s permanent collection which focuses on preserving the artwork of past and present artists of Cedarburg and the surrounding area, as well as outstanding Wisconsin artists.

Supporting and connecting with artists as curator has been extremely rewarding. Locally made art not only helps the economy and attracts visitors to Cedarburg, but encourages us to appreciate and empathize with one another, a trait that is so imperative right now. At the museum, we love giving back to those artists who have put their hearts and time into uplifting our community.

My portrait is taken in front of an oil painting by Cedarburg artist Susan Hale featured in the exhibition “Susan Hale: Home & Away.” Coming up next is our ninth annual juried exhibition, “Objects of Desire,” featuring over 100 artworks by local, national and international artists. The exhibition opens Sept. 29, 2022. Opening reception: Saturday, October 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.

