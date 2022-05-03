Scott Berendt, Singer/Songwriter/Drummer of “The Us Project” and “Bad Boy”

As a drummer, singer and songwriter throughout my life starting at a very young age, I always loved meeting others and performing at clubs in and around Milwaukee. There isn’t one I haven’t stepped into at least once to perform or to enjoy a show. I’ve toured around this state and country many times, and always love coming back to our hometown!

The transformation for me in Milwaukee was as I encountered many musicians and strived to make a permanent home for them and myself, I created the band, The Us Project. This band gave me the opportunity to bring a variety of talented musicians into my favorite style of world-beat, contemporary, alternative music. The Us Project has released four albums which include 36 Milwaukee musicians. I have also been playing with rock bands including the Milwaukee famous Bad Boy and my new tribute band, PH!L (music of Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Genesis). These bands and my solo shows allow me to perform throughout the city all year round.

I was very fortunate to perform at “Guitars-4-Vet’s” first benefit show here in Milwaukee. (My mom is a vet). Guitars 4 Vets helps to bridge wounded warriors with musical instruments while they heal. Their next event is at the historic Shank Hall which is especially heartwarming to me because Shank Hall was one of my first music club shows in Milwaukee ... 30 years and counting! They have helped many musicians and bands here for many years!

Scott and his band, BAD BOY will play and have their CD release party for their latest album, No Regrets, at Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, with opening act Kharma Shotgun. It will also be a fundraiser for Guitars 4 Vets.

