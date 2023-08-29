Shel and Marianne Lubar

We feel fortunate that we were both raised to appreciate the arts, mainly musical and theatrical events as they might have been happening where each of us grew up. Piano lessons and other musical instruments were a part of our lives, too.

By the time we met and married while we were at the University of Wisconsin Madison, our arts activity was mainly going to the movies, whenever the theater changed its program. And wow, those movies were fabulous! The stories were great, the filming spectacular and the actors still among the best in the world. I think we’ve seen every Alec Guinness film, many of the important foreign films, and all the stars whose names are still familiar today.

While we were raising a family and Shel was developing a career, we tried to attend as many live theater performances as we could manage. We’ve never forgotten the Milwaukee Repertory Theater in the round on Farwell Avenue. While Marianne tried to keep painting her canvasses in a corner of their bedroom, it really was a hopeless task with four little ones underfoot.

Shel became involved with the new addition to the Milwaukee Art Center, as it was called then, being asked to become President of the board. It was an assignment he thoroughly enjoyed and has since taken on that same role a second time. The museum has been an integral part of our lives from our first involvement. We think it is an important cultural touchstone in everyone’s life and with the broadening of its mission of inclusivity, the museum is working hard to bring this world into reality.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Theater of all kinds, film, libraries, music, opera—these are many of the arts we are and have been involved with and with great pleasure.

We love going to arts activities and are grateful to be able to give support to the culture of our community. There is nothing better than to walk away from a performance, an art exhibit, or a book that has stimulated your curiosity and has you asking questions. We both support lifelong learning; there is no better way to keep learning than to participate in the intellectual activity ie. the ‘arts’ that surround you.

Visit: Lubar & Co.