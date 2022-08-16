Sue Schrader, Executive Director, Cedarburg Cultural Center

Located in the heart of Cedarburg’s National Historic District, the Cedarburg Cultural Center has been the cultural hub of the community for over 30 years. We are the Center for art, music and history in Ozaukee County.

Music and art are my passions. I’ve spent my career thus far advocating for artists, so my new position as the Executive Director at the Cedarburg Cultural Center is a dream come true.

From the beginning the Center has provided access to and participation in the visual and performing arts, the humanities and local heritage. A free gallery with frequently changing exhibits surrounds the Center’s performance space, which features music, theatre, comedy and educational presentations.

I am standing in the midst of one of our most creative and current exhibits featuring the work of artist Al Buss. His current show with Jim Buivid and our Summer in Wisconsin offering runs through Aug. 28. We also just celebrated the 10-year anniversary of our Blueburg Café, Wisconsin’s premiere Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of every month. Art classes are also offered at the Center for children and adults and the Center’s public spaces can be rented for events ranging from business meetings to wedding receptions.

I am fortunate to work with a wonderful board, staff and volunteers who work hard to advance our mission. COVID has been tough on our arts communities so please purchase some art that speaks to you, attend a live concert, or become a member of your local arts organization.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Coming this fall we have our very popular Gothic History Tour, a new Music + Art series which will be held on the first Friday of every month, titled Finally. Friday, along with some comedy shows we’re presenting in conjunction with Milwaukee Comedy called Comedy Tonight. We will also continue to feature a number of interesting and beautiful art exhibits. We invite you to stop by and see us anytime!

Visit: Cedarburg Cultural Center