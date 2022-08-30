Tim McCormick, Public Relations/Project Manager, Harley-Davidson Museum

Thanks to the foresight of Harley-Davidson’s founders and the passion of its riders, the art of the motorcycle can be found inside the H-D Museum building, outside on our 20-acre campus and on distant highways and byways found on every corner of the planet.

While many of the folks you find in the saddle of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle might not refer to themselves as artists, I’ve seen how they make sure their bike is an extension and an expression of their personality. The craftsmen and women who help build our world-renowned machines have been painstakingly creating a canvas for riders that could stand alone on its own—but is also ripe with opportunity to make that bike a one-of-a-kind.

This artistry extends to our entire team at the H-D Museum. I’m always amazed at the creativity our curators and archivists use to share the incredible stories from Harley-Davidson riders. Even in the Harley-Davidson Shop, our colleagues are creating (and sometimes re-creating) vintage styles that stand the test of time.

You can’t go a week without seeing a band bringing their musical talents and artistry to our campus to provide a scintillating soundtrack. Motorcycling and music have a longstanding love affair that brings out the best smiles (and moves) from our riders.

This weekend (Sept. 1-5), the Hometown Rally takes over campus, and we guarantee you’ll find some tunes that’ll make you shake your money maker!

But it’s often the rolling sculptures that still steal the show for many. The guests that make the trek to our motorcycle mecca know what Harley-Davidson represents and that freedom for the soul is on full display. It’s a look, a sound and a feel that have made Harley-Davidson a global icon.

