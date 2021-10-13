Zoy Begos, President of WAMI

One of the best things about the Milwaukee music scene is that we have an abundance of talent creating and performing music. Whether it be originals or covers, a person can literally see live music almost any day of the week at clubs, bars, coffee shops, festivals, church fairs, parks, beer gardens, etc. There is good community support from radio stations like 91.7 WMSE and 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, as well.

WAMI [The Wisconsin Area Music Industry] is proud to play a small role in assisting musicians and bands by providing free workshops four to five times per year, as well as facilitating connections with talent buyers, festivals, and clubs through our annual "Fast Pitch" event. Lastly, WAMI loves providing musicians and music professionals a night to celebrate their achievements together with our annual WAMI Awards show (40th WAMI Awards, Sunday, October 17, 2021, Turner Hall).

