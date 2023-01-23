A Vibrant Community Springs to Life in First Stage’s ‘Carmela’

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage 'Carmela Full of Wishes' Isabel Scardino and Thomas Bastardo in First Stage's 'Carmela Full of Wishes'

First Stage, one of the nation’s leading theaters for young people, introduces audiences to a colorful, vibrant and supportive community in Carmela, Full of Wishes, adapted from the book by Matt De La Peňa. The play opened last weekend at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater.

Advertised for children ages 3 and up, Carmela would be a perfect introduction for young people to the world of theater. It is a gentle, moving story of a young, Hispanic girl, Carmela (played by Isabella Dixon-Ruiz in the Paletas cast), who is excited about what her 7th birthday will bring. The entire world of this play is comprised of the girl’s home and neighboring community.

About one-third of the play’s dialogue is in Spanish, an increasingly familiar language for many audience members. The dialogue’s combination of English and Spanish, often used in the same sentence, is similar to what many children experience while growing up, especially among immigrant families in southern California.

New Horizons for a Young Girl Riding a Scooter

As the play begins, Carmela is enjoying a special breakfast of chocolate-chip pancakes, made by her loving and attentive mother, Mami (Karen Estrada).

One of the things that excites Carmela the most is that, at age 7, she is finally old enough to accompany her older brother (played with realistic reluctance by Steven Cuevas Ruiz) on his neighborhood errands.

For most of the play, Carmela zooms through the neighborhood on her scooter. Her brother totes a laundry basket, and they make several stops along the way to the laundromat.

Carmela soon realizes that this much-anticipated trip is not as exciting as she thought it would be. In fact, she soon gets on her brother’s nerves. Although the annoyed Big Brother never physically smacks her, one senses that sometimes he would like to do just that.

At the laundromat, Carmela takes out her frustration on the dirty clothes in their hamper. Youngsters in the audience will find it hilarious to see a naughty Carmela tossing around various pieces of clothing. Her brother is not amused.

While running these errands, the brother-sister duo meet many people in their neighborhood. This section brings to mind episodes of TV’s “Sesame Street,” in which viewers are introduced to various “neighbors.” In this case, Carmela and her brother come across an ice cream seller, a gardener, someone selling produce at a farmer’s market, and an older woman who manages a small corner shop.

Veteran Performers Rise to the Task

Both of the show’s adult cast members, which include Estrada and Parker Munoz, take on the roles of some minor characters. Both adult actors are First Stage veterans who have mastered the skill of performing for young audiences.

Children’s roles in First Stage productions are double cast. In the Paletas cast, which performed on opening night, Tiana Dixon-Ruiz was the ice cream seller, Marilyn De La O was the Flower Girl, and Aria Domena was Anatoli.

Most of all, Carmela hopes that her special day will include a phone call from her father. In the second half of this 75-minute play, we learn that he is most likely an illegal immigrant who has temporarily returned to Mexico. Although he has been absent for a while, he is always on Carmela’s mind. She talks about the phrases he uses, the gestures he makes – even the way his deodorant makes him smell.

The play encompasses several clever fantasy sequences. One involves Carmela’s mother, who works as a hotel maid, and another has Carmela dancing with her Papi (father), played by Munoz. The funniest fantasy is when Carmela’s Big Brother pledges (on bended knee) to spend his life doing Carmela’s bidding.

The play’s second half also contains a few “special effects,” such as the appearance of a lifelike cat (which is a puppet), and a sudden outburst of soap bubbles. Both are greeted with laughter and gasps by young audience members. Puppet designer Danielle Jordan created the marionette-type cat puppet.

The book’s adaptation, by Alvaro Saar Rios, is adeptly directed by Michelle Lopez-Rios. It moves along fluidly, at a pace geared for young children. There is nothing remotely scary or disturbing in this gentle production.

In one of the play’s most touching moments, the seemingly “disdainful” Big Brother comes to Carmela’s rescue when she falls off her scooter. Carmela scrapes her hands, and she is trying not to cry. Her Big Brother immediately steps into the role of her protector and comforter. After a few moments, they walk hand in hand on the way home.

The play’s set, consisting of several storefronts, evokes Carmela’s colorful neighborhood (sets by Regina Garcia), further enhanced by stage lighting (by Noele Stollmack). The embroidered tunic worn by Karen Estrada as Mami (costumes by Jazmin Aurora Medina) matches the colorful theme.

Carmela Full of Wishes encourages young audiences to use their imaginations, especially when making wishes for their future. It is the story of a loving family and the challenges they face when one of the parents is temporarily absent.

Carmela Full of Wishes continues through February 12 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. The 75-minute performance has one intermission. Masks are not required but encouraged. For tickets, visit firststage.org. or call 414-273-7206.