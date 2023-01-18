Carmela Full of Wishes Features Love, Imagination, and Family

× Expand Carmela Full of Wishes - First Stage

If you’re looking for a show about how to appreciate family, community, and the little things in life, you will find Carmela Full of Wishes full of love and light. In First Stage’s latest production, Carmela, a young girl with a big imagination, works to make all her birthday wishes come true. Fierce, brave, and kind, Carmela is sure to inspire audiences with her wonder and excitement for the world around her.

Carmela Full of Wishes will run at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St., from January 20 to February 12. For tickets and more information, visit Carmela Full of Wishes | First Stage

Not only a story of family and love, Carmela Full of Wishes is also a love letter to Hispanic culture, food and celebrations. “I am excited for the audience to take the emotional (and physical) journey with Carmela. We have outstanding young performers in the roles of Carmela and Miguel, the two siblings who spend the day running errands and discussing tough questions about their mixed status family,” says director Michelle Lopez-Rios. “Like many siblings they quarrel and really push each other's buttons. But underneath all of that is a powerful bond that reminds us all to take care of each other and believe in each other.”

The sibling pair covers many different topics through the course of their day. In the show, Carmela says that her biggest birthday wish has come true, because all she would wish for would be to accompany her brother on his errands.

Young Talent

First Stage features many talented young performers. “It is truly a unique and exciting process to bring the voices of young performers and excellent professionals together to tell a story,” says Lopez-Rios. “There is a wealth of experience, knowledge and perspective in the room that is invaluable. To be in a room full of so many artists who identify as Latina telling this beautiful story is immensely rewarding.”

The theater company’s focus is bringing beautifully told, heartwarming stories to life while also discussing relevant themes in ways people of all ages can understand. First Stage’s work is an important model of bringing communities together, and Carmela Full of Wishes will have audiences feeling connected through the story of this whimsical little girl. “First Stage is incredibly special and I am always thrilled to be a part of the magic,” says Lopez-Rios.

“There is a lot of love and history in the old relationships and a lot of excitement in the new relationships. This has created a wonderful collaborative space to tell this beautiful story. The character of Carmela has so many wonderful questions, observations, and reflections. We see the world through her curious eyes, and it is full of possibility. While making sense of this really complex world, she sees the joy and wonder in every little thing,” says Lopez-Rios. “And then there is Anatoli the Bodega cat, who is just really cool.”

Cool Bodega cats and joyful imaginative fun in this latest First Stage production makes for an inspiring afternoon at the theater for any family.