Discover Prism Youth Theater Company

As an up-and-coming theater company, Prism Youth Theater Company is making its way into the theater world in order to create a space founded by, and for, young people. With their new work showing at World Premiere Wisconsin, the company and its founders have much to be proud of.

Prism Youth Theater Company will present a production, with a name to be determined, at the World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new musicals and plays. It runs in different cities all over Wisconsin from March 1 to June 30, 2023. For more information on the festival, visit World Premiere Wisconsin

“As young people, it’s naturally accepted that our place in the theater is to follow, and not to lead,” says Leo Madson, the 17-year-old co-founder and artistic director of Prism Youth Theater Company. Madson is a homeschooled student with a love of theater, eager to make a mark on the world of theater. “Our goal is to build a place where the kids are in control and can safely create a world that they imagine, separate from the influences of what others have done before. We are committed to keeping Prism’s future in the hands of those young souls who are excited to try new things.”

At Prism Youth Theater Company, creativity and youthful inspiration are abundant. New ideas on performances and directions for the upstart are always in circulation, and Madson and his fellow co-founder, Melanie Morreauare, are determined to keep the company rolling on its way to success. “I am working on growing our community and am always searching for new ways to reach people. My favorite meetings are those when we discuss options and then go off the rails throwing down ideas that make us endlessly excited,” says Madson.

The new show focuses on storytelling. Madson remarks, “The theme of storytelling arose as a topic we performers could all understand and explore. We’re using storytelling as a launchpad to find what our specific group of actors is excited about investigating. If we start with an awareness of our perspectives on the nature of telling a story, our project will benefit from a collective vocabulary.”

The goal of Prism Youth Theater Company is to maintain a space where young people feel safe enough to unleash artistic expression. “I hope to grow our base of young people and create art on a larger scale. What interests me right now is the possibility of engaging other mediums, such as music or visual art, in the scope of what we can do,” says Madson. “All of our programs are free. To make our space accessible to as many as possible, we keep our doors open to those who have time and interest. If anyone wants to work with us, all they need to do is ask.”

For more information on the Prism Youth Theater Company, visit Prism Theater Company (google.com)