First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule for 2022-2023 Season

× Expand Photo: First Stage - firststage.org First Stage sensory friendly performance audience member

Families with children who need sensory accommodations can experience the joy of inclusive theater through this season at First Stage’s Sensory Friendly Performances. These performances will feature a welcoming environment including modified lighting and sound, accommodating house rules, smaller audience size, and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of students with autism and other developmental differences.

First Stage also offers an opportunity to see the actors in costume prior to the performance, and patrons are welcome to use sensory items such as noise-canceling headphones or fidgets in the theater during the performance.

2022-2023 Sensory Friendly Performances:

Arthur and Friends Make a Musical! - Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

Carmela Full of Wishes – Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

The Hobbit – Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 4 p.m.

The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences – Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds – Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

First Stage’s Sensory Friendly Performances are sponsored in part by UPAF Kasey’s Fund.

First Stage was created in 1987 when the Marcus Performing Arts Center sought to develop a professional children’s theater to serve families in the Milwaukee community and perform in the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. First Stage has grown to become one of the nation’s most acclaimed children’s theaters through their professional theater productions, theater academy training and theater in education programs that promote active learning in schools and communities.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Based on the foundation of education and creation, First Stage has made it a priority to give back. In their most recent 2021/22 season, First Stage has served over 33,000 audience members, nearly 1,500 Theater Academy enrollments, and awarded over $27,000 in financial assistance through the Family Partnership Program. First Stage’s Theater in Education programs served 86 schools and organizations, 44% within the city of Milwaukee, reaching over 9,600 students.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, First Stage did what they could to promote safety and security along with continuing the spread of knowledge and love of theater. Having to cancel their remaining 2020 season’s performances, they pivoted to a virtual season throughout 2020-2021. They offered a combination of virtual theater academy classes via Zoom and limited capacity classes in person, which then required the necessary COVID safety protocols.

“Our theater in education department—which regularly provided workshops, literacy residences, and other programs to integrate theater into the curriculum to enhance learning in classrooms—developed virtual theater workshops that schools used asynchronously during their virtual or in-person learning,” says First Stage’s Marketing and Communications Director Jennifer Hubbart. First Stage returned to live performances and in-person classes beginning in the 2021-2022 season.

“First Stage has something for everyone this season,” says Hubbart. A full season of plays fit for young peoples and their families that are held at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater and the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Tickets for the 2022-2023 Sensory Friendly Performances are $10 and are on sale now. Order by phone at (414) 267-2961 weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or online at firststage.org.