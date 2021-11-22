Jazzy Music Keeps Characters Jumping in First Stage’s ‘Charlie Brown Christmas

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo Alice Rivera and Nolan Zellermayer in A Charlie Brown Christmas - First Stage 2021

After a full two years of staging digital theater during the pandemic, First Stage jubilantly returns to the intimate Todd Wehr Theater to offer one of its best holiday shows, A Charlie Brown Christmas. This is the third time the theater company has returned to this gentle world created by Charles M. Schulz. Even if youngsters aren’t familiar with the Schulz “gang,” parents will certainly recognize the characters. Everyone from the neighborhood is here, including Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Sally, Pigpen, Snoopy and, of course, Charlie Brown. The show is suggested for children ages 4 and older.

The play is based on a TV special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. The stage adaptation is by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank directs.

Since the pandemic is still causing worry across the country, this production has been limited to 60 minutes with no intermission. Parents and children must produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to be admitted to the theater. Masks are strongly encouraged inside the theater. Also, the theater’s seating capacity has been reduced to allow more space between audience members and the actors.

Some of the most authentic children’s clothing is on view (costumes by Jason Orlenko) as the kids throw snowballs, skate across a frozen pond and build a snowman. Theatergoers of a certain age will recall the days when girls wore thick, jewel-toned wool coats over their dresses. Indoors, boots are replaced by Mary Janes and Buster Browns. Girls’ shoes are worn over color-coordinated anklets or tights.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

In the midst of all this pre-Christmas festivity, Snoopy (JT Backes, the cast’s only adult) is busy cleaning out his doghouse. Adults will chuckle as some of Snoopy’s “gear,” which includes not only a tennis racket and a golf club, but also a houseplant, toaster and copy of Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

Audience Favorite

Backes is clearly an audience favorite, especially as he becomes entwined with an uncooperative director’s chair for his owner (Charlie Brown). Young children’s giggles and laughter accompany Snoopy’s efforts. Their voices rise to a crescendo before Snoopy ultimately solves the riddle of the troublesome chair.

Most First Stage production have some sort of recorded music. But here, Paul Helm does a dazzling job of providing live piano music throughout the show. In addition to the TV special’s jazzy tunes, Helm is at the ready when the cast is prepared to sing “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.”

Young audience have more theater magic to enjoy, including a gentle snowfall on Martin McClendon’s lovely set, which looks as though it was borrowed from a Currier & Ives painting. Noele Stollmack’s lighting becomes a dramatic focus as Snoopy, now an aerial “war hero” who’s trapped behind enemy lines, attempts to find his fellow soldiers.

The “Sparky” cast was on deck for the performance seen by this reviewer. Leading the cast is Nolan Zellermayer as the tenderhearted Charlie Brown, Thatcher Jacobs as the Beethoven-loving pianist, Schroeder; King Z. Pollard, who delivers a touching monologue about the true meaning of Christmas as Linus; Patrick Kanter as Shermy and Alice Rivera as the bossy Lucy.

Those who are longing to share some holiday fun with the kids will find that A Charlie Brown Christmas fits the bill.

A Charlie Brown Christmas continues through Dec. 26 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd Weher Theater. For tickets, check : First Stage’s beloved holiday classic returns to the stage, call 414-273-2964, or visit the box office at 123 E. State St.