New Play Coming to Interchange Theater Co-Op: ‘Maeve’s Camellia’

A new play is coming to the Interchange Theater Co-Op this month: Maeve’s Camellia. The show explores the beginning of a romantic relationship between Maeve, a PhD psychologist, and Rob, a blue-collar welder. The show, which is rated R for nudity and adult content, follows the unlikely couple as they explore attraction, compatibility, and love later in life.

“Maeve’s Camellia has been in development for a couple of years. The recent, fully staged developmental production at Forst Inn was so successful, Selective Shows immediately pursued an opportunity to produce the play in Milwaukee,” said Kim Ruyle, the show’s playwright and director.

Theatergoers have praised the show, calling it a “beautifully intimate piece” that’s “effortless funny and deeply moving.”

Maeve’s Camellia’s Wisconsin premiere is happening on Friday, May 17 with showings May 17-19, and May 24-26. Friday and Saturday showings begin at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/maeves-camellia-tickets-855427575907.