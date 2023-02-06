Shakespearean Time Travel at Sunstone Studios

× Expand Photo: Sunstone Studios Sunstone Studios 'Whirligig of Time' Sunstone Studios 'Whirligig of Time'

William Shakespeare is such a weirdly iconic literary figure that it’s difficult to imagine him as a living, breathing human being. Time and again, modern authors have attempted to envision what it might be like for someone in the modern world to stumble into a meeting with the man. Local playwright Rick Bingen imagines an interesting, little bit of Shakespearian time travel in The Whirligig of Time, which makes its world premiere this month at Sunstone Studios.

Maya Danks is deeply engaging as a modern-day American named Olivia who finds herself shooting back and forth in time between two different groups of actors in London. Danks delivers a deeply nuanced, multi-layered portrayal of someone suffering from a profound emotional loss. She works her way through the loss in the process of getting to know a few people including Shakespeare and legendary actor Richard Burbage. Adam Medina modulates well in dual roles of the famed Burbage and a particularly thoughtful contemporary British stage actor. Ekenedilichukwu Ikegwuani is particularly charming as he portrays the Olivia’s dearly departed, but the role of William would challenge any actor. How could anyone live-up to the weighty legend of Shakespeare?

Set during Christmas, Olivia stumbles into the past as Shakespeare’s players have fallen on hard times. As someone with a passing familiarity with history, Olivia knows that they will overcome their hardships by completely dismantling the space in which they perform in order to move it all 750 feet to build that which will inevitably become Shakespeare’s Globe. Bingen brings across some of the great comic potential in the history, but Danks’ charismatic performance is easily the most endearing aspect of the whole show.

Sunstone Studios’ premiere production of The Whirligig of Time runs through Feb. 18 at the space on 127 E. Wells St. For ticket reservations and more, visit sunstonestudiosmke.com.