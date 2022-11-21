The Milwaukee Rep’s ‘The Nativity Variations’ is an Uproariously Funny Good Time

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep 'The Nativity Variations' Milwaukee Rep's 'The Nativity Variations': Chiké Johnson (top) and Adam LeFevre.

Raunchy, unexpectedly wholesome and downright delightful, The Nativity Variations at Milwaukee Repertory Theater is a must-see for anyone looking for some unconventional holiday cheer. The production is directed Shelley Butler, and written by playwright Catherine Trieschmann, and the talented duo wants to remind audience members what is important this time of year.

The premise of the show features a quirky director struggling with the task of creating a version of the classic nativity pageant for her local community theater that satisfies both her own creative spirit, and the pastor of St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, with whom she’s been asked to collaborate. The result of her efforts is equal parts moving, heartwarming and downright funny. Her out-of-the-box thinking combined with her determined uniqueness makes way for slightly satanic rituals, Shakespearean comedy, foul-mouthed puppets, disco, drag, and plenty of fake blood. In addition to hilarious absurdity, The Nativity Variations explores themes of found family, the importance of the theater, the support of a community, and the different types of love in our lives.

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Milwaukee Rep 'The Nativity Variations' Adam LeFevre in Milwaukee Rep's 'The Nativity Variations'.

With characters both zany and deeply relatable, this cast is one you can’t help but root for. Between Vanessa and Mateo’s strained relationship, Hank and Peggy’s complete lack of theater knowledge, Karl’s dramatic flair and passionate opinions, Devon’s calm demeanor, Father Juan’s heartfelt critiques and Jules’ artistic vision and slightly inflated ego, each person has plenty to unpack. A standout performance especially comes from Ryan Alvarado, who plays both Mateo and Father Juan, and effortlessly switches between the two. The chemistry between characters is realistic, engaging the audience in the characters’ personal lives in between laughs.

Watching the characters evolve to care about each other over the course of the production is a refreshing reminder of the power of human kindness. The play’s message of forgiveness, understanding, in addition the hysterical gimmicks and unorthodox take on the nativity, leaves an uproariously funny good time.

The world premiere of The Nativity Variations runs at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, 108 E. Wells St., until Dec. 11. For tickets and more information, visit The Nativity Variations | Milwaukee Rep.