‘The Watsons’ Is a Moving Tale of African-American History at First Stage

First Stage presents a mesmerizing experience in The Watsons Go to Birmingham–1963, which opened last weekend at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. From its opening moments, the show transports us to Flint, Michigan, where the African American Watson family is raising three children with varying degrees of success.

The parents, (sympathetically played by Krystal Drake and Sherrick Robinson) are proud of all three children, who include Kenny (Reece Davis), little sister “Joey” (Amira Harris) and oldest son, Byron (Ryon Davis). Byron is teetering on the edge of getting into too much trouble, and the parents decide that a summer trip to visit relatives in the South may give Byron a necessary break from temptation.

Before departing, the mother plans out each step of their three-day drive, consulting the Green Book for suggestions. In the days before fast-food restaurants dotted the landscape, she also packs three days’ worth of sandwiches, snacks and drinks in a metal cooler.

First Stage double casts its young performers, and this reviewer saw the Flint cast. The 70-minute show does not contain an intermission.

The play is based on the Newbery Medal-winning book by Christopher Paul Curtis, which is cleverly told in flashback from the perspective of 10-year-old Kenny. As Kenny sees his world in a new light, he struggles to understand what he sees and experiences in the Deep South. While driving on the highway, for instance, he asks his father about billboards that promote segregation. He doesn’t understand what the word means. And later, after a white stranger approaches their parked car, Kenny asks why the man called his father “boy.”

The play is a combination of historical detail and tales of family trips that will be familiar to anyone who remembers being packed in a car with siblings and parents. To pass the time, they play word games, listen to music and sing songs. Backseat squabbling between the kids is quickly ended by a sharp word or two from the front seat.

Finally, the Watsons’ car pulls up to the home of Grandma Sands (Cynthia Cobb). Grandma turns out to be the play’s most vibrant character, and Cobb makes the most of her performance as this sassy, hip-shaking older woman.

As Byron, Ryon Davis quickly transforms into a more mature youth who tries to set an example for his younger siblings. In these surroundings, he seems to be more relaxed about showing affection for them, too.

Kenny, meanwhile, gets into some trouble of his own. He disregards posted warnings around one section of the nearby swimming hole. He dives in, and immediately regrets his foolishness. Co-directors Jeff Frank and Brandite Reed sensitively direct this scene to be somewhat intense, but not terribly scary. Likewise, when Kenny observes firsthand the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing (by white supremacists), he briefly describes what he sees without going into graphic detail.

The play echoes throughout with themes of family togetherness and love. Through good times and hard times, the children are reminded, family has always “got your back.”

According to Artistic Director Jeff Frank, this current version of The Watsons varies slightly from the one it presented eight years ago. This version, adapted by Cheryl L. West, is intended for children age 8 and older.

With minimal set pieces, The Watsons is fully focused on its cast and the family dynamics that play out. Designer Sydney Lynne Thomas sets the play against a backdrop of transformed postcards of the era, painted onto adjoining sections of a ramshackle fence. The stage is illuminated by Jared Gooding, with Kevin O’Donnell providing the sound design. A few hit tunes from the early 1960s are featured, along with original music by Paris Ray Dozier.

The Watsons Go to Birmingham-1963 continues through Feb. 13 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. Patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent, negative COVID test, and photo ID. Masks are required. For tickets, visit firststage.org. or call 414-273-7206.