War Changes Everything in Acacia Production

× Expand Photo by Network Photography Acacia Theatre Company "Last Train to Nibroc" Maura Atwood and A.J. Magoon in Acacia Theatre Company's "Last Train to Nibroc"

“It’s funny what puts people on trains together,” says Raleigh, a recently discharged soldier, to his new seat mate, May, on a train ride headed east. Raleigh has his reasons for leaving the military; May has hers for heading back home in the charming, intimate production of Last Train to Nibroc staged at Acacia Theatre Company.

The time is 1940s. The war is World War II. But the feelings and emotions of life during wartime are timeless and, unfortunately so, given the times we currently live in. Arlene Hutton’s play—and realistic dialogue—reminds us of how war changes everything, even close to home. Janet Bouman Peterson’s solid direction coupled with top-notch performances by Maura Atwood and A.J. Magoon help us all to forget the war for 90 minutes (no intermission) even as we currently witness it from afar.

May and Raleigh seem an unlikely pair; he’s funny, teasing and outgoing; she’s withdrawn, hesitant and unsure of herself. They debate what is actually considered “brave” In terms of action—or inaction. But these two endear themselves to each other—and the audience—as they share their own “brokenness” with each other and develop a bond that’s hard to define. Friends? More than friends?

We watch as they stumble through each other’s lives over a period of three years, intersecting, then separating. They are clearly attracted to each other’s strengths, yet we constantly sense the romantic tension, a tribute to these two fine actors in their multi-layered performances.

As health issues and personal disappointments mount, May and Raleigh are able to find comfort and solace in each other’s company while still “verbally jousting” with one another. And in one particularly funny scene, she is constantly correcting his grammar as a school teacher in the midst of serious discourse. Yet, we sense their tentativeness with each other; a stolen glance to see what the other is feeling in the moment the steadied calm of a voice to reassure. Will they end up together? No spoilers here. But it is certainly engaging to watch as they continue their journey even after the train ride has long ended.

“Everyday ordinary things are brave sometimes,” says Raleigh. And in Last Train to Nibroc, taking the chance to sit next to a complete stranger—and then welcoming that stranger—can be the bravest act of all. And the beginning of yet another of life’s journeys.

Last Train to Nibroc runs through April 3 in Norvell Commons at St. Christopher’s Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills. For more information, call: 414-744-5995, or visit: acaciatheatre.com.