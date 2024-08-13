Bronzeville Mural Revealed at Gallery 507 Gathering

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Gallery 507 in Bronzeville Gallery 507 in Bronzeville

On a perfect summer afternoon last week, I attended the christening of the newly completed Gallery 507 on 507 W. North Avenue in the heart of Bronzeville. On the west lawn, celebrants gathered, almost all of the 50 or so participants having made some contribution to the creation of Gallery 507. They were focused on the striking 8 by 24-foot mural painting draped across the west wall of the gallery building. Titled Homage to Bronzeville, A Legacy in Paint, the colorful collage celebrates the history of Black and brown artists in Milwaukee, their art, music and culture.

The mural was actually created in 2022 during Bronzeville Week. Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) Professor Brad Anthony Bernard and designer Ladasia Bryant led the mural project in collaboration with several art students. On this day, Homage to Bronzeville, A Legacy in Paint was revealed for public viewing on the west-facing exterior wall of Gallery 507. In the future, cars coming off the I43 freeway and traveling east on North Avenue will encounter a captivating view of the mural.

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Homage to Bronzeville mural The Homage to Bronzeville mural: Brandon Luster, Ladasia Bryant, Hailey Roddy, and Brad Anthony Bernard

A few years ago, the seeds were planted to grow the Bronzeville Center for the Arts (BCA) at North Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in the central city. The proposed facility promised a gallery showcasing Black artists from Milwaukee and beyond, a versatile program space for youth activities, an artist-in-residence initiative, and areas for events and educational programs. Political leaders Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Bronzeville District Alderman Milelie Coggs have lent their support that the BCA will serve as a community hub for Bronzeville residents and also attract visitors from across the state and nation.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Seeds are Growing

A few years in the future, the proposed $55 million BCA building is presently in the fertilizer phase, but the seeds are starting to germinate. The first accomplishment has been achieved with the opening of Gallery 507, a small yet impactful space located a few blocks west of the future of the BCA Museum site in Milwaukee’s historic Bronzeville District. The mural installation marked the completion of construction of the gallery, the BCA’s first development in the heart of Bronzeville. Located in a rehabilitated white house, the 3,500 square foot Gallery 507 serves as the BCA’s planning headquarters as the organization develops the new African American art museum in Bronzeville that will be a destination for local residents and international tourists. Gallery 507 features an artists' gallery, a makerspace, and a retail area, providing a lively gathering spot for creativity and community engagement. At this time, it is open to the public by appointment only.

The vision of the BCA, as articulated on its website, is to “elevate the human capacity for creativity and knowledge, expand Bronzeville’s legacy as a vibrant artistic hub of the Midwest, and make art of the African diaspora a central focus in the cultural consciousness of present and future generations.” Through the future museum, the BCA aims to enhance Bronzeville’s reputation as a dynamic artistic center and ensure art from the African diaspora is accessible to all.

The Bronzeville Center for the Arts board is chaired by prominent Milwaukee attorney Kristen Hardy. Recently appointed John Russick, a museum and cultural heritage professional, is the managing director. Russick will steer this visionary initiative forward.

The People Speak

The afternoon’s agenda featured a number of speakers, who kept their comments short. The goal was to mingle, discuss Gallery 507 happenings and the future Bronzeville Center for The Arts. After the speeches, I entered the wingspan of conversation among the attendees, and I gathered comments.

The Milwaukee artist Della Wells of international fame is vice chair of BCA board. “Brad Bernard, art professor at MIAD, and his students designed this beautiful mural,” she said. “People from the Community also painted on the mural, and I contributed a few things. It was really fun. Even my great granddaughter twins got to paint.” The nine-year-old twins accompanied Della Wells, happy to participate.

The lead artist of the mural, Brad Anthony Bernard, commented, “The Homage to Bronzeville mural pays tribute to the historic cultural and creative contributions of Black Milwaukeeans. I’m proud to say that the mural was designed by my former student and MIAD graduate, Ladasia Bryant.”

Later, I caught up with Ladasia Bryant, who added, “My goal was to design a mural to highlight the history of Bronzeville’s art and music heritage. It illustrates a combination of artists, organizations, and historic events. I think the mural represents pride in the art and culture of Bronzeville and also pride in Milwaukee’s Black and brown people. We are creating the neighborhood's history through images I’ve seen in today's Bronzeville Milwaukee community, as well as in its past.”

Kristen Hardy is president of the BCA board. A prominent attorney, Hardy is only 36 but exudes the wisdom of a traveled intellect. “Gallery 507 is kind of a launching pad for the future Bronzeville Center for The Arts,” she said. “We will also have meetings here to decide what kind of arts programming is going to be attractive to people. The mural is really cool. So many people contributed. I even painted on it, but they probably painted over me (laughing). Seriously, this mural stands as a shining example of what we can achieve through collaboration. It's a testament to the power of partnership and the incredible things we can accomplish when we unite our talents toward a common goal.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

I moved through the gathering and caught up with John Russick, BCA’s managing director of the BCA. “The board of directors created the steps to build the new Bronzeville Center for the Arts,” he said. “The first step was creating Gallery 507 where we are today for the unveiling of the mural. Our gallery is a showcase for Black art, a place for artists to get together, and a headquarters for planning the new BCA museum.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson was mingling with the people, and I cornered him. “This huge mural shows that the community values the city and the arts,” he said. “The Bronzeville Center for the Arts is making an investment here in Bronzeville. The BCA will be big for the city and the north side. It is also a tribute to Alderman Milele Coggs who has been working on the development of Bronzeville for over a decade. Earlier in his speech, Johnson said, “As we admire this mural, let's celebrate not only the final product but also the collaborative spirit that made it possible. This is the kind of community-driven creativity that will continue to define and elevate Bronzeville's artistic legacy.”

Of course, I had to talk with the driver and leader of redeveloping Bronzeville, Alderman Milele Coggs. She told me, “I am honored to represent the Bronzeville District, and I’ve worked hard on the expansion. The future BCA will attract Milwaukee residents and also tourists. The mural is so vibrant and colorful, and it beautifies our streetscape and also serves as a cultural beacon, inviting visitors to explore Bronzeville's rich history and dynamic present.”

The day’s event seemed like an ideal coalition where politicians, artists, activists and residents gathered in agreement over the future of a neighborhood long neglected.

For more information, visit bcamke.org.