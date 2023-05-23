Jamie Robarge: The Joy of Collaboration

× Expand Photo courtesy Jamie Robarge Jamie Robarge Jamie Robarge

Jamie Robarge is a photographer who strives to create a uniquely tailored experience for every client she works with no matter the type of photographyshe is doing. In her studio in the Lincoln Warehouse, Robarge’s work encompasses headshots, brand photography, creative portraits, maternity shoots, boudoir shoots, weddings and more. Her authentic approach to visual storytelling has appealed to a wide range of creatives ranging from actors, stylists, fashion designers, DJs, community advocates and small business owners.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Robarge’s photography journey all started in high school when she would take pictures of nature using 400mm black and white film. “When I started photographing people, I found that the way I interact with others without the camera already could help make for a comfortable portrait,” she recalls.

After high school, Robarge moved to California where she briefly attended the Art Institute of California-Hollywood. “It was very commercial-based and I learned a lot about working with a client but having very specific direction and basically no creative control,” she said. “That only lasted a few months and then I moved back home.”

Robarge lived in Chicago for a time before transferring to the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) where she graduated with a BFA in Fine Art Photography in 2015. She continues, “Going to MIAD was such a change for me because they didn’t care about clients or the instructions; they wanted to really push artists on why they’re making the work and what the meaning is behind it.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

While at MIAD, Robarge had the opportunity to work with Magnum photographers on a project titled “Postcards from Milwaukee” that documented folks not originally from Milwaukee and their experiences within the city. She elaborates, “It was so interesting because it was the same medium I was used to but there was no expensive equipment or project guidelines; it was the artists genuinely connecting with people solely through the camera with very few words exchanged. While MIAD didn’t necessarily contribute to what I do now, it definitely gave me insight about what I want to portray with a person and how I want to do that.”

Feeling Connected

Photo courtesy Jamie Robarge Jamie Robarge behind the scenes Jamie Robarge behind the scenes

She also worked on a personal project around the same time titled “Kingstess”in which she documented her friend exploring their genderfluid identity. Robarge looks back on that experience, “It was powerful being able to photograph someone and display those images, and people who don’t even know this person can somehow feel connected to them.”

Upon graduating from MIAD, Robarge worked in retail for several years before becoming a full-time photographer in 2019. Once getting her LLC, Robarge began focusing on brand photography and started working with entrepreneurs and small business owners, which she still does a lot of today. “I love working with people who put their heart and soul into what they do,” she said. “They often have ideas for how they want their imagery to come across and that’s where I come in; as a business owner myself, I know how important it is to be represented how you want to be represented and make your vision come to life.”

Eventually, Robarge would venture into various other facets of photography that involve collaboration. She finds that what brings her the most joy in her work is showing people how powerful they are, saying, “A lot of times we don’t realize it for ourselves. Taking pictures can be uncomfortable for a lot of people so I think that the most rewarding thing for me is meeting a client and helping them through that experience. Ninety-nine percent of my clients tell me that they don’t like having their pictures taken or that they’re not photogenic, so showing them the result where all I did was light them up and take their photo is always nice.”

Her most recent personal project, titled “6 Ft.,” was done during quarantine; it consisted of portraits Robarge took of folks sitting on their porches six feet away from her. “People told me that I gave them a reason to get dressed that day and that really made me happy to hear,” Robarge said.

Career-Defining Moments

She cites two of her career-defining moments as when Milverine referred to her as a “famous photographer” in a 2020 Vice article about him as well as having her work in the Milwaukee Art Museum. “My son is a big part of it all,” Robarge adds. “When he was born, I was still in retail management stuck in a loop, and then once I became a parent something really changed in me. I didn’t know I was going to start my business yet, but at that point I had left my job during maternity leave, and I didn’t know what else to do. If it weren’t for him, I don’t think I would have ever started all this. I want him to see what he’s capable of and that he doesn’t have to exhaust himself working for somebody else, and that plays into everything I do.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

In terms of her current goals, Robarge plans on being involved in more community outreach. This past Sunday she co-hosted Milwaukee’s 2nd Annual Period Party at Boone & Crockett with Nicole Dachs from Flawsome Joy. The event raises money and collects tampons for Milwaukee Diaper Mission, an organization with the goal of making personal hygiene products accessible to all. In tandem with this cause, Robarge and Dachs are working on a program that encourages businesses to supply free menstrual products to the public in their bathrooms.

On the biggest things she’s learned since launching her business, Robarge shared, “People come before profit, always. You will get ten times back if you treat people well, and that will pay off way more than any big sale you get or landing a fancy feature … it makes a really big difference. I’ve also learned how important consistency is; a lot of people can start a business, but it’s those days or weeks or months where you haven’t made any money, but you still know that there’s a reason why you started doing this.”

She has several events coming up, starting with an Entrepreneurial Support and Networking Group co-hosted with DarylAnne at Robarge’s studio on May 25. A week later she will be at Bay View Gallery Night on June 2. Further into June she is holding a Headshot Marathons event on June 10 as well as a Trans Clothing Swap in collaboration with Diverse & Resilient on June 24.

Visit Jamie Robarge’s website at jamierobarge.com to view her work or get in touch.